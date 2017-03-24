Kristen Stewart Flaunts Stella Maxwell & Buzz Cut, Robert Pattinson Mocks Trump

Kristen Stewart switched around her girlfriend situation many times last year, but it looks like she found it worthwhile to go steady with Stella Maxwell. The Personal Shopper actress and Victoria’s Secret model found each other before 2016 was out and have been close ever since. It was also during this relationship that Kristen found herself responding to the tweets that Donald Trump posted about her and found the bravery to get a buzz cut.

Four months after they were first spotted together, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still hanging out as a couple, showing off their keen fashion sense as well as their intimacy to the world.

“Kristen Stewart was spotted on Sunday enjoying a sunlit stroll with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell,” reports Daily Mail. “Each of them wore jeans that’d got a large tear at the back of the upper thigh, allowing them to flash a bit of skin as they walked. Kristen, 26, also showed off her enviably flat midriff from beneath a short-sleeved black crop top complementing her dark green sunglasses.”

The young couple also has been attending fancy events together, solidifying their dating status.

“Kristen Stewart, and girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, attended the ultra-chic Chanel and Charles Finch 9th annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 25, to celebrate fashion and film,” reports Us Weekly.

At the age 26, Kristen Stewart is receiving all the attention from Hollywood. Not only did she premiere two movies at Cannes Film Festival 2016 and starred in the latest Woody Allen movie, but she is also garnering lots of praises for her performance in Personal Shopper.

“Kristen Stewart is as fine an actress as she is a misunderstood one,” a reviewer for New Yorker wrote. “[…] Her dominant talent is being herself: her manner is spontaneous, angular, awkward; she’s the geek who blossomed into a cool girl without changing at all—she was always cool and it just took the rest of the world time to catch up.”

With fame and recognition also came personal instability. Last year alone, the Personal Shopper actress changed girlfriends four times — Alicia Cargile, SoKo, St. Vincent to name a few — and has been on the tabloids for her experimentations in personal life.

But that also has been a conscious choice on her part. In an interview she gave, she said that she realized just how important it was to make her relationships public so that people become more used to the idea that same-sex couples are now a normal thing.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she told Elle UK.

“But then it changed when I started dating a girl,” she added. “I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Stella Maxwell, her current girlfriend, also has been public about her affairs as well. The last girl that she was linked to was Miley Cyrus, before the American singer got back together with her ex-fiance Liam Hemsworth.

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart’s ex boyfriend Robert Pattinson likes to protect his private life. He is currently engaged to FKA Twigs, but hardly ever talks about her. Even when the Personal Shopper actress addressed the tweets that she received from President Donald Trump about her relationship with him, he chose to ignore it — until very recently.

Donald Trump, who is famous for speaking his mind on his personal Twitter account, made his stance clear on the Kristen Stewart-Robert Pattinson relationship back in the early 2010s.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” Trump tweeted in 2012. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

To that, the American actress replied in a way that a law-abiding citizen would.

“He was really obsessed with me, which was f***ing crazy,” Kristen said according to Fortune. “Like what? I can’t even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

It took time for Robert Pattinson to give his side of the story, but he eventually did, considering just how outrageous Trump’s tweet was.

“I hope he has more interesting things to think about now,” he said to a German website called WeltN24.

