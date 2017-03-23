‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Attacked By Jenelle Evans On Twitter

Leah Messer is under fire after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 depicted the reality star taking aim at her co-star, Jenelle Evans.

During the episode, which served as the first half of the Season 7B reunion of the MTV reality series, Leah Messer targeted Evans, claiming that despite her pregnancy illness, she should have remained on-set for filming. Meanwhile, Messer excused Chelsea Houska, who was also pregnant and sick at the time.

“Jenelle ran off with her child, who knows,” Leah Messer told the cameras, according to a report by In Touch Weekly on March 22. “But she gets paid for this, she should be here.”

In response, in a since-deleted tweet, Evans fired back.

“[Leah Messer] damn tell me how you really feel! Haha, I was sick and pregnant with heartburn. You know nothing, you’re right, so don’t comment,” Evans said.

This weekend was a long one and stressful during the reunion but it was still a good accomplishment to get another season completed! Thanks to @mtv and these ladies for making this show ever happen. A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:21am PST

Leah Messer’s co-star continued on against her by re-tweeting a message from a fan who noted she was “disappointed” to see that Messer spoke of Evans’ illness — and to see that the network seemingly “stirred the pot” between them. Evans then continued on by sharing another re-tweet from a fan who labeled Leah Messer “hypocritical” for her support of Houska.

Also on Monday night, in another since-deleted tweet, Evans fired off at Houska’s father in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

“Reunions are always fun, bummed that I missed the last two. Long days, but they always provide catered food and snacks all day, kinda fun actually,” Randy Houska wrote on March 20.

“Keep being immature Randy, says a lot about your character,” Jenelle Evans said.

Throughout her co-star’s rant against her and her cast mate, Leah Messer has remained completely silent on Twitter. She’s also stayed quiet about her feud with Evans on Instagram. Instead, she appeared to be staying focused on her kids and her newfound positive outlook on life, which seems to be the result of a 2015 stint in rehab for anxiety issues and depression.

As Teen Mom 2 fans saw, Leah Messer opted to enter treatment in May, 2015, after being faced with allegations of drug use for several months. Although Leah Messer denied she was treating substance abuse issues at the time, her marriage to Jeremy Calvert fell apart, and in June of 2015, their divorce was finalized.

While Leah Messer hasn’t directly addressed her feud with Jenelle Evans, she did share a meme last week which appeared to be suspiciously on-topic.

“Pay attention when people react with anger and hostility to your boundaries,” the meme read.

“I’ve grown to love boundaries,” Leah Messer wrote in the caption. “There are some people who will turn on you when you set boundaries according to your standards. This is because you’re no longer allowing them to take freely from you. When you start standing in your power and refuse to be used, the true colors of the people around you will show.”

Leah Messer’s co-stars have feuded amongst one another in the past, but when it comes to Messer herself, she’s done her best to steer clear of the drama. Instead, the majority of her drama is based around her co-pareting relationships with her two ex-husbands, Jeremy Calvert, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, and Corey Simms, the father of her 7-year-old twins.

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]