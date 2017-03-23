‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Dating Another MTV Star

After rumors swirled that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry would be getting back together with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, it turns out Marroquin actually has a new romance with a different MTV star. E! News reports that he’s dating another MTV star, Madison Channing Walls of Real World: Skeletons. “We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend,” Walls told E! News.

The two were apparently encouraged to date by fans of their TV shows who felt they had experienced similar issues with their exes. Walls chose to then message the Teen Mom 2 cast member on Instagram. The pair says they couldn’t stop talking and quickly went from a friendship to a romantic relationship. They finally met for the first time on a dinner date at Marroquin’s favorite restaurant in Philadelphia

Both have children from previous relationships. Marroquin has a son, Lincoln, with Kailyn Lowry, and Walls has a daughter, Harper. The two haven’t introduced each other to their children yet, but Walls says Marroquin will meet her daughter when he comes to see her in her hometown of Austin, Texas. “I’m really excited for him to come to Austin next month. I’m going to introduce him to my friends and family and [my daughter] Harper and yeah it should just be a really good time and then we are already making plans for this summer together,” Walls says.

Marroquin, who currently lives in Delaware, says during their date in Philadelphia he introduced Walls to many of his friends but wants to take his time introducing her to his son. “I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better.”

Marroquin also says that Lowry is aware of his new relationship with the Real World star, and that the two can maintain a good relationship as parents to their son. Marroquin is also happy that the Teen Mom 2 and former 16 and Pregnant star is expecting a third child. “I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby.”

Lowry announced her pregnancy on her blog, as E! News reports, but she has not revealed who the father of her upcoming baby is. In addition to her son Lincoln with Marroquin, she has a son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Fans have speculated who the new baby’s father might be. Marroquin said it was actually their son Lincoln who broke the news to him. He says Lincoln is excited to be a big brother to the upcoming baby.

Marroquin and Lowry’s relationship was documented on Teen Mom 2. The two were married for four years before announcing their separation in May of 2016, and finalizing their divorce the following December. Lowry’s miscarriage in 2015 was also documented on the show. Similarly, Walls is no stranger to onscreen romance. She was in a relationship with Real World: Skeletons costar Tony Raines, who is the father of her daughter Harper.

So far it seems there’s little drama between the Teen Mom 2 stars. Madison Channing Walls and Javi Marroquin have made their relationship public on social media with Lowry’s blessing. New seasons of the show are still airing on MTV. Fans will have to wait to see if Walls and Marroquin’s relationship is chronicled on the show, and for further news of Lowry’s pregnancy.

