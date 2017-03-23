World Series Odd 2017: Chicago Cubs Vs. Cleveland Indians Rematch Predicted

World Series odds for 2017 have the Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians as the predicted matchup. Having the Cubs vs. Indians would actually be a rematch of the 2016 World Series, possibly giving the Indians at shot at revenge. It’s a long baseball season, though, meaning anything can happen for the 30 teams between Spring Training and the final strike in November. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and New York Mets might just have something to say about the projections from the oddsmakers.

A report by Vegas Insider, which compiles the 2017 World Series odds of many different casinos, presents who is favored to win both the American League and National League championships. Currently, the Chicago Cubs are at 9-5 odds to win the NL, while the Cleveland Indians are at 5-2 odds to win the AL. This shows that the oddsmakers were impressed by offseason acquisitions from both sides, leading to the conclusion that there is a good reason to suspect that the Cubs and Indians could meet again in the Fall Classic.

For fans who put a lot of stock in Spring Training standings, there might be some results there worthy of shifting the 2017 World Series odds. The New York Yankees have the best record in the Grapefruit League at 19-7. Over in the Cactus League, the team with the best record is the Seattle Mariners (15-11). The Yankees and Mariners each made a few key acquisitions in the MLB offseason that should have them competing for playoff spots. After coming up just short in 2016, are these franchises ready to be competitive again? For those who are interested, both teams are at 30-1 odds.

There are several National League teams putting up good Spring Training records as well. The Pittsburgh Pirates are at 16-7, while the St. Louis Cardinals are at 15-7 so far. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many sports sites have already released their projections for the 2017 MLB season, and most of them predict that the Cardinals will fail to make the playoffs. Within the MLB futures in Las Vegas, the Cardinals stand at 15-1 odds to win the National League pennant and 30-1 odds to win the World Series. That would be a great bet for confident fans.

When it comes to the other teams receiving great 2017 World Series odds, the Los Angeles Dodgers are at 7-1, the Boston Red Sox are at 8-1, and the Houston Astros, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals are at 12-1. The only other team with odds better than 30-1 are the San Francisco Giants at 14-1 odds to win the title. This seems to be a clear statement by the Vegas oddsmakers that there are really only eight teams with a realistic shot of winning the title. Will fans of the other 22 teams agree with them?

As for the teams with the worst 2017 World Series odds, there are some very familiar names at the bottom of the list. The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres are each listed as 500-1 odds, the Cincinnati Reds are at 350-1 odds, and the Milwaukee Brewers are at 300-1 odds. Just how bad the oddsmakers feel the White Sox will be this season is reflected in the odds to win the American League. The White Sox are at 250-1 odds and the second-worst number is the Oakland Athletics at 60-1 odds.

Opening Day is right around the corner, with the first week of April set to spark baseball interest all around the country. It’s nearly time for the Chicago Cubs to raise their World Series banner and for the Cleveland Indians to raise another AL pennant. Then it’s back to business, as there are improved contenders in both leagues that would like nothing more than to replace the Indians and Cubs on the main stage. That leaves a lot of room for fans to debate about the 2017 World Series odds and whether or not the oddsmakers got it right.

