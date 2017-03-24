‘Defendant’ Finale: SBS K-Drama Succeeds Earning 30 Percent With Final Episode

Out of all the K-dramas that aired during the first season of K-dramas for 2017, the one that dominated was Defendant. It made its debut with double-digit viewership thus continuing the wave of success the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) started to experience with Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim and The Legend of the Blue Sea. As time went by, the viewership would increase steadily resulting in the K-drama being extended by two episodes.

When it comes to that two-episode extension, SBS probably wondered if it was a good idea because the 16th episode was just two to three percent away from breaking the 30 percent threshold. With two more episodes, it is possible for Defendant to break that ceiling and that is what it did. By its finale, Defendant just barely broke 30 percent.

Pertaining to the viewership, it should be noted that only the Seoul National Capital Area under TNmS Media Korea earned over 30 percent in viewership. According to the numbers, it earned 30.3 percent. Nationwide viewership under the ratings company as well as AGB Nielsen Korea still recorded viewership under that rating. However, we can safely state that Defendant did far better than Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim and The Legend of the Blue Sea, two K-dramas that had a lot going for it simply because the former is a medical K-drama, a genre SBS has perfected and the latter is Lee Min Ho’s last K-drama before enlisting in the military.

Usually, only two genres of K-dramas would earn such numbers. The first is the light-hearted comedy, K-dramas that don’t take itself too seriously often backed by comedic situations that would rarely to never happen in real life. Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, Jealousy Incarnate, and Shopping King Louis are examples of such. The second and probably the most prominent are romances. Almost every K-drama that earned high viewership numbers are romances. For example, the three most popular K-dramas of 2016, Descendants of the Sun, Reply 1988, and Goblin, were romances. And if a K-drama really wanted a high chance of success, it had to be a light-hearted romcom.

Defendant not being a light-hearted comedy, romcom, or both bucks tradition as the story itself is about a Park Jung Woo (Ji Sung), a top prosecutor who never loses a case, suddenly finding himself on death row for the crime of murdering his family, a crime he does not remember committing. He believes he is innocent though everyone says he is guilty. The only person to believe in his innocence is Seo Eun Hye (Yuri), a defense lawyer who strives to be eloquent and rational, but loses in court every single time. Together Jung Woo and Eun Hye must find out the truth behind the crime.

And if Defendant earning over 30 percent in viewership is not enough proof that the preference of Korean viewership has changed, look at Voice by the Orion Cinema Network. Though it only earned around five percent in viewership given the fact it airs on a cable network, the fact that many viewers tuned in to watch a K-drama that wasn’t either a light-hearted comedy or romcom and loaded with some of the most graphic scenes of violence and shock aversion is a testament to the changing preference to Korean viewership.

Defendant previously aired on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on SBS. For those who never got a chance to watch the popular K-drama but are interested, it can be viewed on Viki and OnDemandKorea, depending on region availability.

[Featured Image by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)]