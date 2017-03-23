Jake Gyllenhaal Doesn’t Want To Discuss His Dating Life Or Eating Habits

Jake Gyllenhaal wants to be taken seriously as an actor. He’s not the type of person who wants to talk about who he dated or what he ate for lunch. He made that a major point in his latest interview with The Guardian.

According to the British publication, Gyllenhaal likes to be known as the workaholic actor of Hollywood. He’s known for his method acting and for beefing up or slimming down for a role. However, Gyllenhaal will not talk about what he enjoys in a sandwich.

“There are some things I keep to myself, that are my business,” he said.

He was then asked if he’s a private person.

“Well, aren’t you?” he asked. “Well, I have a firm belief that I enter space with an open heart and a mind that’s strong enough to protect it. I’m not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don’t think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details. I’m old school in that way.”

Gyllenhaal’s dating life is not all that personal. He openly dated Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Miller, and Taylor Swift. He also has plenty of connections in Hollywood that helped build his career, according to The Guardian. Gyllenhaal was asked why he dated Swift since she’s known for using her relationships as material in her songs.

“I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized,” then he finishes his statement with a shrug.

“I would love to not talk about my personal life,” he stated. “I would love to talk about the movie.”

Jake has been promoting Life, a sci-fi/horror flick about a group of astronauts on the International Space Station that discovers life outside of earth. He’s also getting ready for his upcoming film Stronger, in which he plays Jeff Bauman, the man who lost both of his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing. And, Jake is receiving rave reviews in his Broadway production of Sondheim’s Sunday In The Park With George.

He was willing to talk about his love of theater, which stemmed from his childhood.

“I’ve sung since I was kid,” he said, “and again, as I said in the previous part of our conversation, everything requires work. Everything is a craft. Some things come somewhat naturally to some people, but after that, if you want to do it in a professional sphere, it requires a lot of work.”

“I’ve put a lot of work into understanding my own voice and how to communicate with it,” Gyllenhaal continued. “I’m by no means a professional singer. I’m an actor, and why I love Sondheim is because he’s a playwright – with lyrics and music – but everything has intention, and so is absolutely actable on almost every measure.”

He was willing to talk about his bromance with his Life co-star Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star admitted that Gyllenhaal is possibly a better cook than his wife, Blake Lively. Both actors sat down for a fun and casual interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, March, 16, reports Us Weekly.

“My wife is very good at cooking, and Jake might just be a little better,” Reynolds said. “He can throw down. It gets very competitive.”

He then opened up about his friendship with Gyllenhaal, which flourished after their filmed the movie together.

“I’ve probably done almost 50 movies in 24 years, and every time you work with people, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna hang out with this guy all the time.’ And you never see them again.”

“I think he’s easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today,” Gyllenhaal added. “Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time, he’s one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met. We’re hanging out all the time. We live near each other. I live up in the ‘burbs.”

The most ironic thing in all of this is that Blake Lively is BFFs with Taylor Swift. Fans are now hoping and praying to see Reynolds and Lively on a double-date with Swift and Gyllenhaal, in hopes that they will get back together.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW]