Pregnant Bristol Palin Announces Gender Of Her Third Baby With Cute Family Photo

Bristol Palin has finally revealed her unborn baby’s gender as her due date looms just six weeks away. The 26-year-old mother shared a family photo with her 130,000 Instagram followers as she announced she and Dakota Meyer are expecting another baby girl.

The happy couple stands together holding a sign stating the baby’s gender as more photos show their kids getting in on the gender reveal. Palin’s 8-year-old son Tripp, whom she shares with ex Levi Johnston, holds a sign saying, “I wanted a boy.” Bristol and Dakota’s 1-year-old daughter Sailor is also seen in the family’s photos as she holds a sign reading “big sis.”

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered ???????? so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! ???? A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Bristol’s followers graced the post with plenty of supportive and endearing comments as they congratulated the family.

“Aw so happy for you & your sweet family!” “Congratulations! What a beautiful blessing!”

However, one person did have a few negative things to say in the comment section as they told Bristol and Dakota to “stop procreating.”

“The world is f***ing overpopulated. Stop being selfish.”

Meyer was sure to reply to the hater as he worked to defend his and Palin’s growing family.

“Stop taking the time to keep up with what we do.”

And Bristol’s supporters also weighed in on the drama as they defended her decision to have another baby.

“Don’t let the internet trolls get to you! Try and focus on all you are blessed with!!”

family❤️ A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

People magazine covered Bristol’s gender announcement as the site reported on the family photos.

“On Thursday, the 26-year-old daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a series of adorable family pictures.”

Bristol announced the baby news by stating her husband and son are now outnumbered.

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered … so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!”

The article also reminded readers of Palin and Meyer’s initial announcement in December as they told fans they’re expecting another child.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” the pair said in a statement. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

Bristol and Dakota revamped their romance in June last year after having called off their 2015 wedding. The couple quietly married several months after Palin gave birth to daughter Sailor Grace in December 2015. Since then, the couple has been active on social media as they keep fans updated on their family.

Palin shared a photo of her and Dakota on Instagram as they celebrated the anniversary of their first date.

In the caption, Bristol admitted the duo have seen plenty of ups and downs as their relationship was front and center in the public spotlight.

“We have seen some of the highest highs – and lowest lows, but I am so thankful for where God has brought us, you are the greatest husband, father, and best friend that I could’ve ever dreamt of.”

Her followers seem to be happy to see the couple finally working through issues and expanding their family as they share opinions on Palin’s relationship.

“I’m so happy you 2 worked thru it all!! You have an adorable family.”

Other Instagram users left comments on a recent photo of Dakota holding baby Sailor as they congratulate the couple on their upcoming addition.

“Just think what it’ll be like with two under two! Lol daddy’s girls!”

Palin’s fans seem to enjoy seeing her kids as they call Sailor and Tripp “adorable” and “gorgeous,” respectively. Other followers commented on a recent family photo as they express their support of Bristol and Dakota.

“Just love your family and so happy for you.”

There’s no word yet on what Bristol plans on naming her new baby daughter, but stay tuned as more updates become available.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]