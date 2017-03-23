Sia Plastic Surgery? Singer Reveals A Youthful Face At Airport Amid Divorce

Did Sia have plastic surgery? Sia made a very rare appearance without her signature wig covering her face at LAX after filing for divorce from her husband Erik Anders Lang.

Sia arrived at the Los Angeles Airport on Wednesday showing off a youthful, glowing face shortly after announcing she would be divorcing her husband, according to TMZ.

Sia was on her way to Dubai, where she is scheduled to perform on Saturday night.

The singer’s face has only been photographed a number of times, due to the fact that she typically wears wigs to disguise her identity.

Sia’s face appeared to be glowing and tight, her cheeks were rosy and full, and her eyes appeared to be a bit squinted. The singer styled her medium-length hair was a honey blonde and styled wavy and parted down the middle.

The “Chandelier” singer wore a cropped sweatshirt and beige Kenzo joggers with a pair of bright white trainer sneakers.

Despite going through a divorce, Sia had a big smile on her face as she arrived at the airport for her flight.

Sia and her husband of two years announced their split in December of last year.

The singer and her filmmaker partner, Erik Anders Lang, claimed to still be “dedicated to remaining friends,” according to Daily Mail.

It did not take long for people to question Sia’s youthful appearance online. Twitter users jumped to the conclusion that the singer must be having some kind of plastic surgery, fillers, or botox because her face definitely seemed different.

Does Sia wear a wig so she can get plastic surgery without judgement? I’m confused, her face doesn’t look like her face right now.. #sia — Emma Beth (@EmmaBeth_) March 23, 2017

The singer and songwriter once told the New York Times that she hid her face from the public so that she would able to maintain her private life.

“It’s horrible, I just wanted to have a private life.”

Sia did have a career as a singer earlier on in her life and then made a major comeback in 2014 with her music video for “Chandelier,” which has over a billion and a half views on YouTube.

“Once, as my friend was telling me they had cancer, someone came up and asked, in the middle of the conversation, if they could take a photograph with me.”

Here are photographs from Sia’s appearance at the GEMS’ 2015 Love Revolution Gala where she did not cover her face with a wig.

Here is Sia and her husband Erik Anders Lang at the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in early 2015.

Sia also showed her face in January 2015 with her husband at the Transparent Cast and Crew Golden Globes Viewing Party at The London West Hollywood.

Do you think Sia had plastic surgery since we last caught a glimpse of her face? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/ Staff/ Getty Images]