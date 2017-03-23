Why Ariana Grande And Selena Gomez Fans Are Outraged Over This Tweet

Are Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez in a feud? While the singers have not publicly feuded, it hasn’t stopped their fans from trying to pit the women against each other.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Selena Gomez is being accused of being “shady” when it comes to her Vogue cover. The singer is gracing the April 2017 issue of Vogue, in which she opens up about her mental health and rehab stay. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande just graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me on your cover ♡???????? Photo: @ericraydavidson Fashion director: @ayatkanai Queen of Cosmo EIC @michprom A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:24am PST

However, Selena is the prouder of her own cover. She wants her fans to see it and buy it at the store. There’s a video circulating social media that has both Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez’s fans outraged. The short clip shows a girl dressed in white who looks like Gomez moving her April Vogue issue in front of the Cosmopolitan issue, which features Grande on the front.

Check out the questionable tweet for yourself below.

It doesn’t look like Selena is trying to shade Ariana, even if it’s the songstress herself, according to Refinery29. It just looks like she is trying to move her cover out front in front of all the other magazines. It looks likes Selena is super excited about her first-ever Vogue cover, as she should be.

That hasn’t stopped Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez’s fans from responding to the video, though.

@glorifyagb @PopCrave Girl, Ari has yet to cover Vogue. Probs never will. Leave Selegend Gomez — Selena's Revival (@SelenaIsAGift) March 22, 2017

@glorifyagb @PopCrave Is that why Selena out sold, out sang and has 4 Top 10 SOLO hits, while Ari has 2, oops guess Ari needs features — Selena's Revival (@SelenaIsAGift) March 22, 2017

@PopCrave didn't she say that she wants people to forget about her, but she's here doing this for everyone to see?? — Amani (@mysweetbiebs94) March 23, 2017

@PopCrave FLOP HOW DARE SHE TO COVER ARIANA? SHE'S A FLOP DESPERATE TO BE FAMOUS AND RELEVANT — david (@begforariana) March 22, 2017

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two pop stars. Last year, Grande praised Gomez for “taking some time off” to deal with her anxiety and depression caused by lupus last August. She told Entertainment Tonight at the American Music Awards that she even spoke to Gomez prior to her speech.

“I just saw [Selena] come in, and I hugged her so tight,” Grande told ETOnline back in November. “She looks like a princess.”

“I literally almost cried when I saw her,” Grande continued. “I haven’t talked to her in a long time. So, I don’t know what’s going on, but I gave her a hug and she looks beautiful. And I’m so happy that she’s here. I’m happy to see her out and about.”

It also looks like both Selena and Ariana support Nicki Minaj. Both singers were both seen supporting the rapper on social media amid her beef with Remy Ma. The two rappers continued their long feud last month when Nicki apparently dissed Remy in her song “Make Love,” causing Remy to respond with two scathing diss tracks about Nicki’s personal life, according to Seventeen.

Ms. Minaj didn’t sit by and watch, even if she didn’t respond right away on social media. She released a response called “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne.

After her track dropped, Nicki noticed Selena lip-syncing to the song in her car, as originally seen on her friend’s Instagram account. Ariana took to her own Instagram page to tell her fans that she was jamming along to Nicki’s other new song, “Regret in Your Tears,” which is said to be about her ex, Meek Mill.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are great friends and long-time collaborators. The two have collaborated on tracks like Grande’s “Side to Side,” Jessie J’s “Bang Bang,” and Minaj’s “Get on Your Knees.”

Nicki shared the video on her official Instagram account, thanking both Selena and Ariana (as well as Tinashe and Jhene Aiko) for their support.

“What’s funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they’re all low key savages I guess,” Minaj wrote in her caption. “Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think Selena Gomez would intentionally shade Ariana Grande? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured images by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]