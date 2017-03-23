Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub Looks Like It Came Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

The global technology company Konica Minolta introduced its latest invention today at Umspannwerk Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany. The simplistic name, Workplace Hub, is rather deceiving as it is a rather complex device and looks like came straight out of a sci-fi movie. Konica Minolta describes the very cool-looking Workplace Hub as an innovative IT solution that will bring all of an organization’s technology together into one centralized platform and is said to “future-proof workplaces of every size as they work towards digital transformation,” states today’s press release.

“Workplace Hub will evolve to become the most comprehensive platform for the services and capabilities demanded by the workplace of the future,” said Dennis Curry, Vice President and Director of Business Innovation and R&D at Konica Minolta. “It means businesses can grow and manage their IT in tandem with changing business needs. It simplifies IT operations today and paves the way for exciting new integrations, such as AI and intelligent edge computing, to become a central part of the digital organization of the future.”

As stated at today’s “Spotlight Live: the Konica Minolta Workplace Hub Launch” event, the product is said to simplify IT operations for any organization of any size. While it might be a bit too advanced for some, Workplace Hub promises to reduce a company’s overall costs for IT management and will provide real-time data-driven insights to help create improved processes. Konica Minolta also says that Workplace Hub will create a new “ecosystem” to manage an organization’s “entire IT infrastructure and services across existing and future IT systems, devices and services.” Workplace Hub will provide users of the device a central dashboard that displays a 360-degree view of all IT usage patterns across their business which then allows for simple management of the systems. Not only is that a mouthful, it is also quite the promise.

Although no one knows for sure what the future holds, but apparently the Workplace Hub does as it is equipped to integrate with new artificial intelligence advances as they become more available. According to Konica Minolta, this “layer of organizational insight unleashes an intuitive understanding of the world that empowers people to collaborate better and to make smarter, data-driven decisions more effectively and easily.”

Creating Workplace Hub was done with a partnership with other companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Sophos, Mircosoft, Canonical, and BrainTribe.

“The workplace is evolving at an unparalleled rate and digital transformation is becoming increasingly important to both survival and future prosperity,” said Shoei Yamana, CEO and President of Konica Minolta Inc. “Workplace Hub not only allows businesses of all sizes to achieve effective transformation, but future-proof themselves against the next wave of technology innovations already infiltrating the business environment.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Konica Minolta operates in 50 countries with over 43,000 employees. While many people are familiar with the Konica Minolta brand when it comes to cameras and other electronic devices, the company admits that it has been going through a transformation of sorts focusing on becoming a problem-solving digital solutions provider.

The company states that the first version of Workplace Hub will become available at an affordable price to companies and organizations sometime this fall.

[Featured Image by Joern Pollex/Getty Images]