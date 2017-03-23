Watch Gonzaga Vs. West Virginia Live Stream: March Madness Sweet 16, Start Time

The NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, better known as “March Madness” heads into the “Sweet 16” round on Thursday, with West Regional Number One Gonzaga taking on Number Four West Virginia in a game that will live stream from San Jose — and that looks to be the best prospect for a major upset on the Sweet 16 slate.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have proven themselves one of the most dangerous teams in NCAA basketball this season, as they defeated both an Associated Press poll top-ranked team in Baylor, and a second-ranked squad in Kansas in the same season — the first time in five years that any team has accomplished the feat.

But they didn’t just squeak by either of those higher-ranked teams, winning both games by at least 15 points — only the fourth team ever to manage that accomplishment.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, survived a scare against Northwestern in the Round of 32, fending off a late run by the Wildcats to hang on for a six-point victory. And Gonzaga’s tournament run ended in the Sweet 16 last year.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4:39 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Thursday, March 23 — 7:39 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Watch Gonzaga Coach Mark Few give his perspective on his team’s game against West Virginia in the video below.

In fact, this marks Gonzaga’s third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, but in 20 trips to the NCAA tournament the Bulldogs have advanced past the third round only one time.

West Virginia’s highly physical, pressing defense will likely be their key to pulling off the upset of Gonzaga, if the Mountaineers can do it. They forced opponents into an average of 20 turnovers per game during the season, and caused their first two March Madness opponents, Bucknell and Notre Dame, to commit 14 turnovers each.

Gonzaga, however, has committed as many as 20 turnovers in a game only once, so the Bulldogs could be primed to resist the West Virginia trap as they hope to get past the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999, Few’s first season as coach of the Spokane, Washington, school’s men’s hoop team.

