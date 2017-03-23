WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair Wants Ronda Rousey WWE Match & ‘WrestleMania 33’ Win

Could a WWE match involving Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey be coming shortly? The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion recently spoke about the UFC Women’s star in addition to discussing her upcoming WrestleMania 33 appearance. While Rousey may or may not be appearing as part of the “grandest stage of them all,” it seems it is possible she could show up a bit down the road. In addition to that, Charlotte also recently discussed why she prefers her father Ric Flair not being at ringside for her matches, as well as the upcoming WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

Charlotte was in New York this past week for Monday NightRaw. During her time in NY, she stopped by as a guest on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts radio show. The two radio hosts brought up various topics, including the always popular question of what it’s like following in Ric Flair’s footsteps. Sam asked Charlotte if she’s happy now that her dad isn’t accompanying her to the ring and Charlotte said she was, as he was stealing her spotlight a lot of times. Sam even mentioned how he saw the duo at a live event and Charlotte made her entrance, but Ric Flair was getting all the attention from the fans.

Also, the popular WWE rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly getting into the WWE ring were addressed. Jim Norton asked Charlotte if she would want to go up against her.

Charlotte quickly said for her to “get in line sister,” and then added more to her answer.

“I think it would be an awesome opportunity, but right now the Women’s Championship is my focus…Ronda has made great leaps and strides, basically put Women’s UFC on the map, so when I’m out of the title picture it would be a fun gimmick match.”

Rousey has been rumored for a while now to be heading to the WWE at some point. She was involved with WWE in 2014 and 2015 for a few very brief appearances. She showed up with several other MMA fighters who were called “The Four Horsewomen” at SummerSlam 2014 and sat front row. Later on, Rousey replied, “You never know,” when she was asked backstage if she might cross over to WWE like Brock Lesnar.

She was also featured at WrestleMania 31 not long ago when The Rock enlisted her help in the ring against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. During the in-ring appearance, she did a hip toss to send Triple H out of the ring and then blocked Stephanie’s strike attempt. Rousey teased putting a submission arm hold on Steph but instead threw her out of the ring. The UFC star would tweet the next day “We’re just getting started..” leading to speculation.

The WrestleMania segment seemed to go well with WWE fans and helped keep the rumor mill running strong. So did the comments Rousey made in October of 2015 when she talked about becoming a future women’s champion with WWE. At that time, ESPN reported that Charlotte sent out tweets to her, and WWE head honcho Triple H extended Rousey an invite to join WWE.

You are always welcomed…I'll leave the light @WWEPerformCtr on for you!!! https://t.co/B5m00vjFEw — Triple H (@TripleH) October 28, 2015

Consecutive losses in the UFC have also helped fuel the more recent speculation that Rousey is planning to head over to WWE. Rousey has lost her two past fights to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. The latter of these was Rousey’s first defeat in UFC, costing her the title. The second saw Rousey get to try to win the title back from Nunes, who won via TKO in just the first round.

Having Rousey vs. Flair could be a dream match for fans to witness, but it may take some work to get there. As fans have seen, some “gimmick” matches don’t work out so well involving a non-WWE star versus a current roster member. Right now, Rousey isn’t all that trained regarding wrestling but has the abilities to grapple with women from UFC, as well as absorb the bumps, so that would help. It could be built as a matchup involving two of the strongest female athletes in sports entertainment right now, although Rousey’s popularity has taken a hit due to those losses she’s racked up.

For now, Ronda Rousey is still laying low after suffering two-straight losses in UFC competition. Charlotte will be in action on Sunday, April 2nd trying to capture back the WWE Raw Women’s title she lost to Bayley over a month ago. Don’t count on seeing any sort of match between Rousey and Flair too soon, but another Rousey appearance again at Mania is certainly not out of the question.

[Featured Image by WWE]