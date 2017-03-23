Phaedra Parks Flips On Kenya Moore Friendship: Did She Forget Their Truce?

Phaedra Parks wanted a divorce from her estranged husband, Apollo Nida after she learned that he would be sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft. This happened as they were filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their marriage was essentially over because he had betrayed her and she felt she didn’t know her husband anymore. Phaedra started seeing someone she called Chocolate, and her co-stars felt that she was cheating on her husband because she wasn’t divorced. But her issues with her husband were much deeper.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks may have forgotten that she made a truce with Kenya Moore a few years back. Phaedra was told that Kenya was texting her husband while they were married and Moore was labeled as a home wrecker. Parks didn’t know if Kenya was sleeping with her husband because he was saying that he had gotten texts from her when they were in Los Angeles at the same time.

Nida was hinting that Kenya was trying to hook up with him behind Phaedra Parks’ back and she believed him because they were married. However, the story changed when he admitted that he had lied about it. She made peace with Moore, and the two started a friendship. So it was a nice gesture when Moore decided to throw Phaedra and Cynthia Bailey a joint divorce party to celebrate that they were starting a new chapter.

Parks decided to walk out of the party, and when she opened up to her about why she walked out, Phaedra told Kenya Moore that she was still very upset with her about the Apollo Nida drama. Now, she’s opening up about why she seemed to forget their truce and why she flipped on their friendship.

“I do not deem divorce an occasion for celebration. Divorce disrupts lives and has an adverse impact on everyone involved, especially children. Why would someone want to celebrate that? I have great reverence for the sanctity of marriage, and the fact that she felt it was appropriate to celebrate the demise of any marriage informed me of how very different we are,” Phaedra Parks revealed in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey felt the same thing, as she was divorcing Peter Thomas. Even though they were on good terms, she didn’t feel it was appropriate to celebrate the end of a marriage and a friendship. On the trip to Hawaii, Cynthia and Peter had been getting along, and she felt odd celebrating that he was out of her life as a husband, even though that was the truth. And while Bailey trusted that Kenya had her best intentions at heart, Phaedra Parks didn’t see it that way.

“While we had called a truce and were working in a positive direction, I am not sure we ever actually arrived at the intersection of friendship and trust. True friendships are not easily built nor are they quickly destroyed by a mere disagreement. I am mature enough to know our differences make us unique, however, indifference and disrespect create discord,” Phaedra Parks adds.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and what Phaedra will say when confronted with this on the reunion special, which has already been filmed.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks forgetting their truce? Do you think she overreacted to the divorce party, and should she just have been thankful for Kenya’s efforts, or do you think it was in bad taste to celebrate her divorce from Apollo Nida?

