Kailyn Lowry Fights Back Against ‘Teen Mom 2’ Edits, Denies She Is ‘Evil’?

Kailyn Lowry and the cast of Teen Mom 2 continue to call out MTV for their allegedly incorrect way of portraying certain situations.

On March 22, days after the first half of the Teen Mom 2 Season 6B reunion aired, Kailyn Lowry was seen reacting to a fan who suggested that she was not the evil villain she’s been edited to be on the MTV reality show.

“Watching [Kailyn Lowry] on ‘Behind the Scenes’ [Teen Mom 2] really showed me a different side of her..not the evil queen they edited into the season,” the fan wrote.

In response, Kailyn Lowry agreed, “Amen!”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Earlier this year, a report claimed Kailyn Lowry had gone on strike and refused to film after feeling that Teen Mom 2 producers went too far and ignored her request to comment on her divorce from Javi Marroquin on camera. As fans may recall from the show, Kailyn Lowry ignored a call from Marroquin, the father of her 3-year-old son, because she wasn’t comfortable opening up about their split. However, during another scene, Marroquin gets a call from a friend who wants the dirt on their breakup.

“[Kailyn Lowry] is very hurt and feels betrayed by her producers,” a source close to the reality star told Radar Online in January. “Her and Javi at that point already knew they were done and getting a divorce, but did not want to film about it.”

According to the insider, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin allegedly felt that discussing their divorce on Teen Mom 2 would make their split “real” and didn’t want to endure the backlash they knew they would receive.

“She’s very hurt and betrayed and is currently on a film strike,” the source continued.

The source went on to reveal that Kailyn Lowry’s complaints about production were in regard to far more than one conversation she didn’t want to have.

“Kail feels they dropped the ball on editing because the part of her saying she didn’t want to talk to Javi was actually from the previous episode when her dog threw up,” the insider claimed. “It was a completely different shoot.”

Throughout the airing of the currently airing season of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, Kailyn Lowry has been quite open with her thoughts on production’s alleged errors on social media.

“How do you trust the producers when they go and film Javi talk with his friend on camera?” a fan asked earlier this year.

In response, Lowry wrote, “Well, now I don’t.”

“I hope producers get on stage and apologize at the reunion because that was the s*******t thing the Teen Mom franchise has done,” another Twitter user said.

“That would never happen,” Lowry replied.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

In addition to Kailyn Lowry’s editing complaints, Chelsea Houska has also pointed out reported inaccuracies with production and did so just weeks ago on Twitter after being blasted online due to her treatment of her mother.

“obv crabby in the scene w my mom BUT they left out the convo b4 this where she kept talking about aubs dad in front of her,” Chelsea Houska explained after the episode aired.

Leah Messer has also accused MTV of cutting out key moments in her story, and Jenelle Evans claimed the network has painted her to be a bad mom in the past.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]