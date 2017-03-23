Drake’s Mansion Has One Of The Most Luxurious Grotto Pools In The World

Drake has been living it up this week after the release of his new More Life playlist. Did you know the rapper’s $8 million dollar mansion boasts one of the most luxurious grotto pools in the world?

Drake is on top of his music game right now with the recent release of More Life, and the rapper has definitely been reaping the benefits. Drake has surely been living life right in his million-dollar mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Drake raps about his love for the finer things in life on More Life’s “Gyalchester.”

“I don’t take naps / Me and the money are way too attached to go and do that.”

Drake’s mansion is surrounded by his fellow rich and famous neighbors like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the rest of the Kardashian family, Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie, and more.

The rapper has plenty of space in the huge mansion and on the property. A total of six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms are spread throughout the 12,500 square feet of living space.

The “Free Smoke” rapper bought the California home in 2012 for $7.7 million from Saddle Ranch owner Larry Pollack, according to Curbed.

Back in 2014, Rolling Stone released a buzzed-about article interviewing Drake called “High Times at the YOLO Estate.”

Drake apparently had the crazy mansion on his eye for years before purchasing in 2012. Drake looked up what houses had the most outrageous pools in the world and this was one of the spots.

“What are the world’s craziest residential pools?’ and when I searched online, this came up… This house was the desktop image on my computer years before I bought it.”

Drake got a bargain on the massive home, which apparently had an asking price of $27 million. Pollack later claimed he “needed money” and that Drake essentially “stole it from him.”

Drake is, in fact, “obsessive” about crazy huge, luxurious pools. The rapper also just built an Olympic-size pool in the backyard of his mansion in Toronto, Canada.

“One of my goals in life is to have the biggest residential pool on the planet.”

The rapper loves that the extravagant grotto pool was designed and built to outdo Hugh Hefner’s infamous grotto pool at the Playboy Mansion.

Drake even bragged on “Summer Sixteen” that his pool was bigger than Kanye West’s.

“Now I got a house in L.A. / Now I got a bigger pool than Ye / And look, man, Ye’s pool is nice / Mine is just bigger is what I’m saying.”

The real estate photos of the enormous mansion from before Drake moved in were posted recently by Business Insider. The aerial shots show that the three-acre property also includes a tennis court, basketball court, and beach volleyball.

The home has beautiful wooden beams running throughout the house, a game room, a spa room, a library, a wine cellar, a great room for entertaining, a screening room, and a gym.

The master bathroom suite has a huge jacuzzi tub that could fit a dozen people and a fireplace and a television above the tub!

Of course, the masterpiece of the home for Drake will always be the pool. With an 80-foot-long waterslide, waterfalls, colored lights, a hot tub, a man-made grotto, and a bridge, this pool is truly one of the most extravagant pools in the world. Next to the grotto pool is a cozy firepit area and comfy lounge chairs.

The Hidden Hills mansion has an amazing view of the California hills with not a neighbor in sight.

Since purchasing the home in 2012, Drake has definitely made some changes. There are now “very big statues of voluptuous women, on their knees, in bikinis” by the pool, and there is a recording studio for the rapper to have a “work from home day.”

The mansion was briefly put on sale for $20 million back in January, according to the Los Angeles Times. The home appeared on the Multiple Listing Service.

