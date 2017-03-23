Kristen Bell Stopped Breastfeeding For Husband Dax Shepard’s Movie ‘CHIPS’

Kristen Bell played onscreen ex-wife to her real-life husband, Dax Shepard, in the movie CHIPS, which is also written and directed by Shepard. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bell revealed that though she didn’t perform her own stunts in the movie, she did decide to commit physically to her role in at least one way. As People reports, she stopped breastfeeding for a day while filming the role.

The 36-year-old star of Veronica Mars told Meyers, “I was breastfeeding at the time. I wanted my character to have an aggressive boob job, like it’s the only thing you can think about when you see someone.”

Bell says her cleavage was more prominently on display than usual, but says her husband was not trying to “sexualize” her on screen. Bell says her husband actually thought she was displaying too much cleavage in one scene in which she dons a Baywatch-like swimsuit. “When people see [the movie], there’s so much cleavage and they’re like, ‘Your husband kind of sexualized you.’ I’m like, ‘First of all, nobody sexualizes me but me, okay? I suggested it.'”

Bell and Shepard have two daughters, Delta, 2, and Lincoln, who is 3. The couple has spoken openly about breastfeeding and the challenges of parenting in the past. Shepard, 42, said on an appearance on Ellen that Bell would often breastfeed in front of his male friends. As People reports, he says ever since they had kids it quickly became normal. “So you just get over it real quick and it becomes, like, white noise. They might’ve been out, I don’t know. I can’t say for sure when they’re not and when they’re not out,” Shepard told Ellen DeGeneres during a joint appearance with his wife.

CHIPS is a remake of the 1970s cop show of the same name. Shepard, who wrote, directed and stars in the movie, initially didn’t want to cast Bell in the movie, according to USA Today. He felt his wife, who is known for voicing Princess Anna in Frozen and playing the titular role of Veronica Mars, was too likable. Bell managed to convince her husband that she could be unlikeable enough to play the role of Karen. Shepard plays Officer Jon Baker, a former motocross star who is now a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer. Bell also sported long blond extensions and piles of makeup to play Karen, the former trophy wife to Shepard’s character. In the film, Karen has a relationship with the character played by actor Josh Duhamel.

The bad girl character isn’t Bell’s usual style, but she says she’ll be keeping the red swimsuit she sported in the movie. “I’m saving that red suit for his birthday,” says Bell. “Karen’s going to take him out.”

CHIPS also stars Michael Peña, who plays the partner to Shepard’s Jon Baker. Though the film is a remake of the 1970s and 80s buddy cop show, Shepard says he didn’t want to do a completely loyal remake. According to Vanity Fair, the movie has even received some backlash from the stars of the original TV show. Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, who played Peña and Shepard’s characters, have both tweeted disparaging commentary about the movie. Shepard however wasn’t bothered by the criticism of the movie, which earned an R-rating due to its raunchy humor.

Unlike Bell, Shepard did perform many of his own stunts in the movie, owing to his love of motorbikes and driving recklessly. He didn’t manage to come out of the filming unscathed though. “I crashed a few times, which is never your goal in front of your film crew.”

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]