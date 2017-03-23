Kailyn Lowry’s New Memoir to Include Baby Daddy Drama

Fans were shocked when Teen Mom 2 star revealed she was pregnant while divorcing ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and that Marroquin wasn’t the father of the baby. Since then, Kailyn Lowry has kept her lips sealed on who exactly the baby daddy is, saying several times that she isn’t ready to reveal the information.

When pressed about the issue on MTV, she stated that it was something she didn’t want to talk about, but made it known that the two were not currently in a relationship. She told Radar Online that she wasn’t sure how involved the child’s father would be, so thus far, she’s kept him out of the Teen Mom 2 circus.

But on the heels of the release of her newest book Hustle and Heart, a memoir that debuted in November 2016, Kailyn has stated that she will be releasing a new tell-all. She says she’s already signed the deal, but hasn’t stated when the book will come out or what it will be titled.

However, it is clear that this new book will focus on the current pregnancy and all of the drama surrounding it; including life as she is filmed divorcing the man whom she once called her Prince Charming.

A source close to Kailyn Lowry revealed that the book will be something different from her previous offerings.

“It’s something many wouldn’t expect and not like her previous books. It’s definitely relatable,” they said.

It seems that although fans are dying to know the identity of her 3rd baby daddy, Kailyn Lowry is going to keep mum about it for quite some time. However, all will likely be revealed when she pens her tell-all, which may be worth the wait for some of her die hard fans.

Her current book, Hustle and Heart, is less of a tell-all memoir and more of a book to provide inspirations for her fans. In the book, Kailyn Lowry reveals some of the worst moments in her life and how she was able to get through them.

And although Kailyn isn’t saying a word about the identity of her new baby daddy, if using previous books she’s written is any indication, we can expect that she will spill lots of secrets. Her previous memoir, Pride Over Pity, detailed her life in ways fans were not quite expecting, including chronically her tragic rape as a teenager.

Kailyn’s ex, Javi Marroquin, is moving on and dating Real World alum Madison Walls, having just confirmed the relationship in the media.

He recently revealed that he found out Kailyn Lowry was pregnant by another man through their toddler son Lincoln. Although Kailyn sat down and told Jo Rivera, her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Isaac, she did not afford Javi the same courtesy.

Javi dished on how he was told about the surprise pregnancy.

“Lincoln is actually the one who told me she was having a baby. He knows what’s going on. He’s excited to have another sibling. I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby,” he said.

Although the identity of the father of Kailyn’s baby is currently unknown, speculation of who he is include Tyler Hill, JC Cueva and Chris Lopez.

While her fans may be on the edge of their seats hoping to catch a detail of the mystery man, it seems we may have to wait until she releases her new tell-all to find out his true identity and the reason why he kept himself hidden for so long.

