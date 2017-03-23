Gwen Stefani Makes Blake Shelton Jealous On ‘The Voice’: What Went Down?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are doing great and on The Voice together this season. Fans love seeing them and how they interact, but now ET is sharing that Gwen actually did something on the show to make Blake a bit jealous. It isn’t something that is going to cause issues between them. When Chris Blue and R.J. Collins of Team Alicia battled it out, it was obvious that Gwen Stefani really enjoyed what they had going on. Things got a bit flirty, and Blake got a bit jealous over it all.

I will never be over how raelynn looks like Gwen and Blake's teenage daughter pic.twitter.com/WJgJiBgn3W — lia (@shefanivibes) March 20, 2017

Gwen Stefani actually had a bit of a hard time focusing on the singing and was focusing on a few other things instead. Gwen shared her thoughts on what was going on. Here is what she revealed.

“Chris, you let yourself completely get absorbed into the music, almost as an out-of-body experience. I don’t even know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body.”

Blake Shelton noticed and commented “Hey! What the-” to which Chris did apologize, but it was all just joking around on the show. Of course, Adam Levine had to step in and tell her that it was hard to get out o f what she had just said. That wasn’t all that Gwen Stefani said, though. She actually spoke to R.J. as well saying, “R.J., I did not know you were 18 years old. I mean, you look like a man, ya know?” Adam noticed and was afraid something was going to start happening again, but everyone did a great job of laughing it all off. Blake did tease that he hopes that Chris isn’t available to steal, though. He said, “By the way, I hope you’re not available to steal, because I’d probably lose my girlfriend.”

Omg, why are Gwen and Blake the cutest couple ever? pic.twitter.com/yZUxyZYTQN — shefani fans (@gwakeshelton) March 15, 2017

Chris did stick around, and R.J. got sent home from the show. This means that Gwen Stefani could end up doing a bit of flirting here and there with Chris the next time he is on the stage, and everyone is going to love it, of course. Everyone is used to seeing her flirt with Blake, but seeing Gwen flirt with a contestant was kind of surprising.

There have been a lot of rumors that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are actually planning to get married and maybe even have a child of their own. Gwen already has three sons with her ex-husband. Gossip Cop shared that the rumors that Gwen and Blake have a baby girl on the way aren’t true at all. OK! Magazine had on the front of their magazine that they were going to have a daughter, but not get married, but Gossip Cop says that this isn’t true at all. A rep for Stefani exclusively told Gossip Cop that this cover story about Stefani “having a girl” is “B.S..”

This is the first season that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been on the show together since they started dating. They seem like a great couple and the fans are enjoying watching them flirting on the show together. It will be interesting to watch how it ends up going for them the rest of the season of the show.

[Featured Image By Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]