Selena Gomez Spends Time With The Weeknd Amid Justin Bieber Joke

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a night out in Toronto earlier this week, and according to a new report, they were “all over each other.”

Over two months into their relationship, Selena Gomez, and The Weeknd were photographed leaving a date night on Saturday night at Harbour Sixty Steakhouse in the 27-year-old singer’s hometown.

“They were all over each other again. Really very sappy sweet,” a source told the Daily Mail on March 21.

During their night out, Selena Gomez, 24, looked stylish in a crop top and trench coat as she kept her makeup to a minimum and tied her hair back. One day prior, Gomez and The Weeknd appeared more casual as they enjoyed a low-key visit to Ripley’s Aquarium Of Canada.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed fairly silent about their romance on social media, the “Earned It” singer did share a few photos from inside of the venue on his Instagram page, which included images taken inside the Planet Jellies exhibition.

According to the Daily Mail, The Weeknd appeared to be planning his entire weekend with Selena Gomez, and after the songstress ventured to New York for a photo shoot, he was awaiting her return to Toronto via private jet a short time later.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their relationship on January 10 after enjoying a meal at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, and in the months that followed, they have been seen together in numerous countries, including Italy, France, and Amsterdam. Selena Gomez also supported The Weeknd at a few of his shows in Europe earlier this month.

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer was recently faced with a Justin Bieber joke when her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, pointed out that Gomez appears to favor Canadians when it comes to her love interests.

“You know, Selena loves Canadians…” Vanngo teased, according to a report by E! News on March 23.

“All right, allll right….” Selena Gomez responded, laughing off Vanngo’s comment as she rolled her eyes.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and in March of last year, Gomez expressed her ongoing support for the Canadian singer when she showed up to his Los Angeles concert.

After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship, Justin Bieber was confronted with the romance on multiple occasions while out in Los Angeles and during one occasion, he majorly dissed Gomez’s new boyfriend. As fans may recall, TMZ caught up with the “Cold Water” singer in January, and during their chat, Bieber told the videographer that he couldn’t stand to listen to The Weeknd’s music. Weeks later, during a live online chat with his fans, Bieber joked that The Weeknd was the artist behind his favorite song before quickly ending his live stream.

While The Weeknd never responded to Bieber’s comments, a source earlier this week suggested they may ultimately come face-to-face.

“The Weeknd would do everything to avoid an awkward situation with Justin Bieber,” a source told Hollywood Life. “But he knows he will run into him sooner or later… It will most likely go down at an award show when he’s with Selena Gomez and he anticipates to take the high road when that happens.”

“If Justin throws a verbal jab or something more in the shade department, then Abel is is more than ready to stick up for himself,” the insider continued. “He would never allow Justin to make him look like an idiot.”

Selena Gomez also stayed mum on her former boyfriend’s comments about The Weeknd’s music.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]