Sib Hashian, drummer for classic rock band Boston died on a Legends of Rock Cruise today. He was 67 years old. TMZ reports that Hashian was mid set on the cruise when he collapsed. Attempts were made to revive him but to no avail.

The drummer who was best known for a magnificent afro as well as his drumming skills, participated in the the recording of the band’s hit album Boston which features the renowned classic rock track “More Than A Feeling.”

John Thomas “Sib” Hashian, the drummer who played on Boston‘s first two bestselling LPs, has died at the age of 67. pic.twitter.com/NvfxclAiyP — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) March 23, 2017

Sib’s daughter Lauren Hashian and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a child together.

According to The Heavy, Dwayne and Lauren Hashian,32, have been dating since 2006 after they met on the set of The Game Plan. The couple is extremely low key preferring to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Lauren Hashian caused quite the scandal when it was revealed that she was dating The Rock because there were rumors that he had left his then wife, Dany Garcia for her. As The Heavy noted, Lauren and Dwayne were first spotted together in the summer of 2008. The Rock divorced his wife in 2007. Johnson and Dany Garcia have one child together, a teenage daughter named Simone.

Though he seems happy with Hashian, The Rock has expressed remorse about the fact that his first marriage ended.

“What kind of dad does this make me? What kind of man will I now become?” he said at the time to The Hollywood Reporter, as reported by The Heavy. “Failing at marriage and as a husband was a heavy thing.”

Since they started dating, the gorgeous couple have only walked three red carpets together as of 2014 after years of being together. The first was at the premiere of Johnson’s 2013 movie, G.I Joe and the second was at the premier of Hercules which came out in 2014. They were next seen together at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Even though The Rock and Lauren Hashian are notoriously private, he has spoken about his love for her in interviews.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” Johnson said in an interview with People Magazine in 2012. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b***h.”

Lauren Was There When ‘The Rock’ Learnt Paul Walker Died

Lauren Hashian was with ‘The Rock’ when he heard the shocking news that friend and Fast And Furious co-star, Paul Walker, had died.

“I was driving with Lauren when she immediately turned very quiet and was looking at me, studying, wondering if I knew. I pulled over and looked at my messages and had a moment where I just caught my breath,” “The Rock” told The Hollywood Reporter of the moment he learnt that he’d never see Paul Walker alive again.

We said a prayer right then to give his daughter strength — because we had talked about our daughters. That’s what we would talk about. Both of us were divorced, and we talked about the power of being a dad and the strong connection of a dad and his girl. Then once we got home, we started bawling.

Like Father, Like Daughter?

Perhaps following in the musical example provided by her father Sib, Lauren Hashian is a singer-songwriter. As The Heavy reports, she participated in TLC’s reality TV singing competition, R U That Girl. The show was hosted by TLC members Chilli and TBoz and was meant to be a search for a new member of the group since Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died.

She has also co-written songs for other artists like this song for YaBoiShad, The Heavy reports

So far, neither The Rock nor Lauren Hashian has commented on Sib Hashian’s death on social media or otherwise.

