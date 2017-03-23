Trump Suggests He Doesn’t Need ‘Facts’ Because ‘I’m A Very Instinctual Person’

President Donald Trump has suggested that he does not necessarily need facts before making claims such as former President Barack Obama allegedly wiretapping the phones at his Trump Tower office. After boasting, during an interview with Time magazine, about his ability to make accurate “predictions,” he was asked whether he saw any difference between making “predictions” and having factual evidence before making pronouncements or “predictions.”

“I’m a very instinctual person,” Trump answered. “But my instinct turns out to be right.”

Trump offered the rare insight into his “instinctual” nature during a phone interview on Wednesday with Time magazine’s Michael Scherer.

To prove his assertion that his instincts are sharp and oracular, Trump listed several “predictions” he made in the past that eventually proved to be true.

The president of the United States boasted that he predicted Brexit accurately.

“Brexit, I was totally right about that,” he said. “You were over there, I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before.”

The commander-in-chief also demonstrated his prescience when he predicted Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal.

“Huma [Abedin] and Anthony [Weiner], you know, what I tweeted about that whole deal, and then it turned out he had it.”

Trump then went on to claim that he predicted Bernie Sanders’ loss to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

“I mean many other things, the election’s rigged against Bernie Sanders. We have a lot of things,” he said.

He also claimed that he predicted immigrant-related disturbance in Sweden a day before it happened.

“Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death. And problems.”

Trump was referring to a comment he made about a month ago while addressing a “Make America Great Again” rally in Florida. He claimed than an immigrant-related “incident” happened the night before in Sweden, although none actually occurred.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump said, according to Reuters. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

The Swedish government reacted, saying it was baffled by Trump’s statement and asked the U.S. State Department to explain the president’s comment, according to Reuters.

Trump later explained in a tweet that he was referencing to a recent Fox News story.

“My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden,” Trump explained.

It was later confirmed that Fox News had aired a report that claimed a general trend of rising crime in Sweden allegedly linked with immigrants. However, the report had not referred to any specific incident.

But Trump claimed vindication when, two days later, riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

Trump argued that when he makes predictions, his detractors criticize him for making “unsubstantiated” allegations, but he has always been proved to be right.

For instance, critics have been condemning his claim that 3 million undocumented people voted in the 2016 election, but Trump was confident that he would also be proved right.

“Well, now if you take a look at the votes, when I say that, I mean mostly they register wrong, in other words, for the votes, they register incorrectly, and/or illegally,” Trump said. “And they then vote. You have tremendous numbers of people. In fact I’m forming a committee on it… We’ll see after the committee. I have people say it was more than that. We will see after we have.”

Lastly, Trump claimed that he correctly predicted his victory in the Electoral College.

“When everyone said I wasn’t going to win the election, I said, ‘Well, I think I would,'” Trump said. “But you take a look and guess what, I won, and I won easily. Remember they said there was no way to get to 270… Well I ended up at 306.”

When Trump was reportedly shown a report that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House intelligence committee chairman, said that investigators might have “incidentally” collected communication by Trump and his aides, the president immediately declared it to be yet another vindication of his alleged “instincts” when he made unsubstantiated wiretapping allegations against his predecessor, the former President Barack Obama.

When Scherer asked him if he was worried that his unsubstantiated claims could hurt his credibility as president, Trump answered enigmatically.

“Hey, look, I can’t be doing so badly,” Trump said. “Because I’m president and you’re not.”

