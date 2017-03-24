‘The Office’ Premiered 12 Years Ago — Where Is The Dunder Mifflin Team Now?

The Office premiered 12 years ago on March 23, 2005. Adapted from the British show starring Ricky Gervais, the single-camera show changed the way people saw comedy as they made fun of office culture. What are the cast members doing now, and could the Dunder Mifflin crew have a reunion anytime soon? Sounds like at least two original members would like to see a reunion sometime soon.

Steve Carell played the wacky office manager Michael Scott. He left the show early to star in movies, but did come back to finish the run of the popular NBC show. He has starred in a string of critically acclaimed movies and roles, most recently, The Big Short. Soon, he will be portraying Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes and will be starring alongside Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman in She Came to Me.

Rainn Wilson portrayed everyone’s favorite “assistant to the regional manager” Dwight Schrute. Both a blunt beet farmer and annoying co-worker, Dwight caused havoc and humor for the entire office. The co-founder of media company Soul Pancake, Wilson starred in two short-lived series Backstrom and Roadies.

There were rumors that Wilson would reprise his rule as Schrute and create a show with Dwight as a beet farmer called Schrute Farms. When Cinema Blend recently asked if this show was a possibility, Wilson did not think it was possible. He explained that the changing of the guard at NBC wasn’t into what they were doing and had different ideas for comedy Thursday nights.

“That’s an interesting question, I haven’t really thought about that. I highly doubt that’s something that NBC would be interested in. You know a new regime came in as we were finishing The Office and they kind of tried to take the network in some different directions. We were kind of doing a lot of single camera half hour comedies and they’re not doing that so much anymore. So you know I haven’t heard anything about that but it could be interesting. I haven’t even really thought about it, I’m not sure if I’d wanna play that iconic beet farmer for another ten years at this point.”

John Krasinski portrayed the lovesick Jim Halpert. His flirtation with office secretary Pam Beasley turned into the ultimate office romance, from unrequited love to happily ever after.

Even before The Office finished its run, the father of two did a lot of voice work for such companies as Esurance and Carnival Cruise Lines, as well as starred in such movies as Away We Go. It was just announced that John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt are working together on a film titled A Quiet Place. Variety reports that he is going to both write and direct the movie.

Jenna Fischer portrayed girl-next-door Pam Beasley Halpert in The Office. She started out the show as the shy secretary and turned into a confident woman.

One good piece of news is that Pam can return to Chili’s after being banned from the restaurant in the second season when she brought in her own drinks and caused a bit of a ruckus. Kelli Valade, the president of Chili’s, made it official.

“After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban. Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms.”

Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017

Although The Office ended four years ago, Jenna has been quite active in television and in theatre. She had a reoccurring role on The Mysteries of Laura as Jennifer. Just last month, she was on ABC’s Match Game. She is now in the pilot series Splitting Up Together. The Independent says that this show is about a “divorce reigniting a romance.”

B.J. Novak played everyone’s favorite temp, Ryan Howard. The irony is that Novak also played writer, director, and producer of the show. Since the show ended, Novak has been in quite a few movies and television shows including Saving Mr. Banks and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. More notably has been his writing career. Author of two books including One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories, Novak plans on writing a book with Mindy Kaling, his former romantic partner and costar, for a cool seven-figure sum.

Speaking of Mindy Kaling, her hysterical portrayal of the insecure and chatty Kelly Kapoor added constant comic relief. Her own life mimicked her characters as she dated B. J. Novak off and on during the filming of the show. The two continue to work together on The Mindy Project, her successful comedy. Not to be outdone by Novak, she has also penned two books including the memoir Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns).

Leslie David Baker hysterically portrayed Stanley Hudson, the employee who would not have any of the new ideas that office manager Michael Scott tries on the team. Since the show ended, you may have seen him on Key and Peele and Life In Pieces.

Phyllis Smith portrayed Phyllis Lapin on the show, the perfume-wearing, soft-spoken employee who had to ban Michael Scott from her wedding reception. She has since been seen in shows like The Middle and in the highly popular Netflix drama The OA.

Creed Bratton portrayed Creed Bratton on The Office. Sometimes homeless, often confused, Bratton played his character with more than a touch of zen. An original member of the iconic ’60s band The Grass Roots, Creed still does some music, but focuses mostly on his acting and on comedy.

Oscar Nunez portrayed Oscar Martinez, the gay accountant outed by his boss. He was prominent in the film The Proposal, as well as shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Ed Helms did not join The Office as a cappella singing Andy Bernard until the third season. He hit the jackpot with The Hangover movies. He is starring in the upcoming movies Chappaquiddick and What’s The Point?.

Who can forget Brian Baumgartner’s portrayal of Kevin Malone and his hysterical Police-themed band Scrantonicity? He has been in several television shows including Chicago Fire, Scream Queens, and Melissa & Joey.

Kate Flannery portrayed the ethically challenged Meredith Palmer. Considered one of the funniest cast members of the show, Flannery has since been seen on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Craig Robinson portrayed Daryl Philbin, the warehouse foreman who wants the suits out. Everyone has seen him in Hot Tub Time Machine and like many of his former cast members, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Paul Lieberstein played hapless HR director Toby Flenderson. His crush on Pam and harassment from Michael kept him on an emotional roller coaster. The multi-talented actor also worked as a producer and writer for the show. He has been very active in these same roles in The Newsroom.

Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin, the bossy know-it-all and love interest of Dwight. Kinsey has been in Hot In Cleveland and in the Hulu series The Hotwives of Las Vegas.

So what about a possible reunion? John Krasinski says yes, and so does Rainn Wilson.

“Yeah I’d be up for that. A reunion episode or kind of like… continue on with a couple little movies here or a little limited series there.”

Perhaps Netflix could put together a little reunion hour and let the millions of fans revisit the characters they love and miss?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]