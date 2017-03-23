Rita Ora Moving On From ‘ANTM,’ Focusing On Her Music Career

Rita Ora has had a rough month. Her short stint on America’s Next Top Model has come to an end after former host Tyra Banks announced on social media that she wants her hosting gig back.

While Rita’s time as an ANTM model has come to an end, she took to Instagram to tell fans that she is happy and thankful to have filled Tyra’s shoes.

Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM ???? — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017

“Words can’t describe how much FUN I had hosting this show for you – it was such an honor,” she wrote. “I grew up watching and loving the show it was a dream come true and I can’t wait for you to hear my new album! It’s TIME PEOPLE!!! Love the whole ANTM cast and crew and good luck for the future!! Love you.”

The 26-year-old has become known for her street style looks and TV appearances. Rita Ora has been spotted at various recording sessions throughout London and Los Angeles. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the follow-up to her 2012 debut album, Ora. But she kept busy due to her modeling gigs, clothing lines, and appearances on The Voice UK, The X Factor UK, and the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel.

An insider has revealed to The Metro that Rita plans to focus on both “the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel” as well as “her music and career.” She is already focused on making new music. She has a new headlining gig at Sziget festival and at Victorious Festival in August.

In an interview with the Evening Standard last September, Ora revealed that she was in the process of making her sophomore album. She also hinted that she was down, but it looks like it has been pushed back several times since then.

“I’m desperate to get my music out. I think I’m now at a point in my life where I have a new amazing label, we really have taken it to the next level. It’s very song-based. It’s very real – real instruments, believable lyrics. I’ve not only grown as an individual but as a woman. People are going to see that.” “It’s just everything from my personal life to what I couldn’t do due to previous situations and now being free. I’ve never been freer than I am right now. it’s about everything from being a refugee, from flying in Kosovo and living in London, having this amazing city that’s crazy and full of lights – talking about real stuff.”

“I just want to move forward,” she continued. “It’s something that I appreciate and the memories are incredible. They opened the door to my whole life… Everything happens for a reason. That’s all I’ll say.”

According to Idolator, Rita’s lead single is expected to drop in April. She has been working on her music since 2014. She assures her fans that it’s worth the wait.

“I’ve worked with some incredible people, like Stargate, and I’ve really taken it back into time,” she told Billboard. “Even Nile Rodgers puts down some cool guitar riffs on there… I wrote everything on this record, it’s all live music, obviously mixed with some great beats. It’s all melody and my love for soul and harmonies. It’s the first time I’ve ever been proud of my music.”

W is for WE….We are all responsible for changing the ???? #W4Water @drop4drop A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Ora explained that her music is London-themed. She wants to express her love for “grime music and English rap.” She’s also opening up her soul to her fans with her tracks like “Not Afraid” and “Soul Survivor.” Though Ora is letting it all out, she admits that her new album is a happy one.

“It’s about breaking through. It’s like a rebirth,” she added.

What are your thoughts? Are you looking forward to Rita Ora’s new album? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Samir Hussein/Getty Images]