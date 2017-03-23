‘Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Heads To ‘Ellen’ In Fun Group Date

Rachel Lindsay is ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 lead and filming has just gotten started on her season. Her journey to try to find love while being in charge of the roses debuts in May and there are already some Bachelorette spoilers emerging. Gossip guru Reality Steve is doling out spoilers already, and Rachel and some of her guys just had a very public group date. What’s the scoop?

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers for Rachel Lindsay’s season have revealed a few tidbits regarding her bachelors and her dates, and he gave a fun heads-up this week about a group date that should be quite entertaining. He teased spoilers via Twitter that he believed that Lindsay and some of her men would be taping a segment for Ellen DeGeneres’ show, and indeed, the Bachelorette and a handful of her guys were just on the set.

#TheBachelorette Rachel Lindsay went on @TheEllenShow for a group date with six of her super cute suitors: https://t.co/8Zn2pVJiHb pic.twitter.com/OrdV1sFuN3 — The Knot (@theknot) March 23, 2017

While this group date won’t air for a while yet, the clips with Ellen DeGeneres have already been posted on YouTube, and there are some fun Bachelorette spoilers about Lindsay’s outing incorporated into them. Rachel says that she has had some kisses at this point, and she revealed that one guy did sweep her off her feet when he initiated the unexpected smooch. Lindsay wouldn’t say which suitor it was who wowed her like this, but she did say that she has an amazing group of men with a lot of potential.

This Ellen Show date will seemingly air in Episode 3, and the six guys who joined Rachel on the group date were challenged to show their stuff and do some shirtless dancing for Lindsay and the audience. The guys shared a bit of a Bachelorette spoiler when two of them made it clear that they have kissed Rachel, although it is not known if either suitor was the one who swept Lindsay off of her feet.

As the guys danced in the audience, Rachel mentioned to Ellen that she didn’t have to say anything about which bachelor got the first kiss as he had just revealed it, so it seems that Bryan was the man who got the first smooch as volunteered that Lindsay is a great kisser. It’s not necessarily clear whether Bryan was the swoon-worthy kisser in addition to being the first, but he may well be one to keep an eye on this spring.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers share that this suitor is Dr. Bryan Abasolo and he is a chiropractor from Miami, Florida. It seems that this 37-year-old may actually end up being something of a villain, although it will take a bit yet to fully flush that kind of thing out. Additional Bachelorette spoilers from the gossip king note that a suitor named Peter Kraus got the first one-on-one date with Rachel and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was involved in an Episode 2 group date.

After the Episode 3 rose ceremony, Lindsay and her remaining men are going to South Carolina, per Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, and it probably will not take long for some frontrunners for Rachel’s final rose to emerge. Based on the teaser photos that have emerged so far, this group of bachelors does seem to be more diverse than what viewers have seen in past season, but everybody will have to wait and see who heads home relatively early and who makes it to the final rose ceremony.

Season 13 is shaping up to be a fun one from the looks of things, and the drama begins with the premiere coming up in May. Do you think that Rachel Lindsay will find the man of her dreams this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season?

[Featured Image by Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]