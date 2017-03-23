Lala Kent Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Return, Will She Be Seen On Season 6?

Lala Kent is preparing for her Vanderpump Rules return.

While the singer and actress quit the Bravo reality show months ago, she ultimately chose to rejoin her co-stars for filming on the Season 5 reunion special, which took place in Los Angeles in early February. During a new interview, she explained why she had a change of heart about participating in the taping.

“I had Scheana reach out to me, Ariana, Tom, Lisa, obviously, so I felt like I had somewhat of a support system before I went in because I did tell my manager, ‘I will drive off a cliff before I’m at that reunion,'” Lala Kent recalled during a March 22 interview with TooFab.

“Things just kind of fell into place and I’m so happy that I went,” she added.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

During the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent’s relationship was targeted, and she fell out with nearly all of her co-stars. While she and Scheana Marie were close for a brief time during Season 4, she informed Kent at the beginning of Season 5 that she didn’t want to be seen talking to her because she didn’t want to upset Katie Maloney, who had been dissed by Kent in the past.

Lala Kent also had a falling out with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval after failing to show up to Madix’s birthday in Sonoma, California, during Season 5.

Continuing on to TooFab, Lala Kent admitted that the things she’s said about Katie Maloney and her now-husband, Tom Schwartz, are among her top regrets. Luckily, she and Maloney have since made amends, and while she didn’t reveal how it happened, she confirmed that fans would learn more during the reunion special.

“There were a lot of fences that were mended amongst the entire group, which is pretty amazing. I think people will be shocked to see the interaction between people that definitely used to hate each other… actually not want to stab each other for once,” she said.

“I feel good about it,” Lala Kent added of her relationship with Maloney. “I would not say we are friends, I don’t see that really ever happening, [but] maybe in big groups we could sit next to each other and talk about surface-level things. I like her, I really do.”

Lala Kent confirmed her exit from Vanderpump Rules in December, midway through filming on Season 5, but when it comes to a future return, she hasn’t completely ruled out the idea.

“It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

If Lala Kent does return to Vanderpump Rules, she will do so in a very different place from when she left. In addition to the fact that she is no longer working as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, she has also become quite close to Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix. Months after women were caught up in a series of on-camera disputes, Lala Kent has settled her differences with her former co-stars and often shares photos with the group on social media.

While Lala Kent’s Season 6 return is up in the air, she doesn’t have any regrets about joining the show.

“It really helped me to find myself. In all of the crap, I found the beauty, as cliché as that sounds. I really was like, I’m OK by myself,” she said.

To see more of Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]