Doug The Pug Stars In Commercial And Releases Activity Book

Doug the Pug may be unaware of his viral fame, but for an oblivious dog, he’s certainly cashing in on name and brand. The celebrity pug has announced (via his “momager” Leslie Moiser) that there will now be an activity book featuring the adorable pup in addition to his recent appearance in a Flonase for Target commercial.

The brand, however, makes it very apparent that the Flonase is for humans only and that although Doug is depicted purchasing Flonase and it implies he is using it, dogs are strictly banned from ingesting the product.

You can see Doug take on the starring role here (commercial via his official Facebook account).

Doug the Pug has garnered over 5.6 million fans on his official Facebook page, most of whom were incredibly proud of their favorite pooch for his first commercial and praising him for his acting chops. Doug’s owner, Leslie Moiser, did not release a statement on when to catch Doug in the commercial, but it seems like the advertisement may be running right now.

In addition to living the movie star life as a commercial actor, Doug and his owners have featured him in a brand new coloring and activity book, both for kids and adults. The activity book features Doug in a variety of human situations, just the way he is in many of his photos. However, this time a fictional version Doug will be traveling all over the world.

While Doug has certainly done his fair share of travel, even making his way to the United Kingdom in the fall of 2016, he definitely hasn’t done as much as the coloring book suggests. For example, the book features him on gondola in Venice, eating a baguette in front of the Eiffel Tower and scuba diving with some of his fishy friends in Australia.

The coloring and activity book will also come with a pack of colored pencils so that you don’t have to rush out and purchase your own pack to get in on the action.

The coloring book is set for a May 2 release and is already selling pretty well on Amazon.

Amazon has included a blurb about his new book.

“Get in on the fun with the ‘King of Pop Culture’ Doug the Pug as he eats his way around the world in this delightful coloring book, packed with dozens of illustrations and fun activities. “Whether he’s cozying up on the couch with take out and television, hanging out with celebrities on the red carpet, or attending the latest music festival, Doug the Pug has stolen hearts around the world. “In this adorable coloring book, join Doug on his adventures sampling a wide range of wonderful flavors from country to country and coast to coast. Along with 75 illustrations that capture the planet’s most famous pug with his local snack of choice, this charming coloring book includes entertaining themed interactive activities. As adorable as its namesake, Doug the Pug is a must-have for the king’s fans, dog lovers, and coloring enthusiasts of all ages.”

This coloring book cones on the heels of his hardbound coffee table book, Doug the Pug: King of Pop Culture, which topped the New York Times Bestseller List. Not bad for a non-human!

Doug the Pug and his owner Leslie Moiser will continue to post daily updates on Doug’s life, including him in a variety of costumes as he expresses his very human sentiments on a variety of topics from parties to hangovers to indulging in “cheat” food without expanding his puggy waistline.

Children of all ages (and adults too) will certainly enjoy Doug’s new release.

[Featured Image by Sanford Myers/AP Images]