‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Reveals How He Learned Kailyn Lowry Was Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin’s life has been a roller coaster since he returned home from deployment. The MTV dad has gotten divorced from Kailyn Lowry, battled for custody of his son, Lincoln, and has been on shaky ground with Kail since their split. Now, he’s revealing how he learned that his ex-wife is expecting her third child.

According to Hollywood Life, Javi Marroquin is revealing the strange way in which he learned his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, was pregnant again. Javi confirmed that it was not Kailyn who informed him that his son, Lincoln, was going to have another sibling, but that his 3-year-old dropped the baby bombshell on him.

“Lincoln is actually the one who told me [Kailyn] was having a baby,” Javi told E! News. “He knows what’s going on. He’s excited to have another sibling.”

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 dad has been pretty quiet about Kailyn’s pregnancy announcement. While Kailyn did confirmed that she didn’t have a conversation with Javi about the pregnancy, she did say that Javi is not the father of the unborn child. Lowry, who is refusing to reveal the identity of her third child’s father, is also keeping the gender a secret from everyone, including herself. Kail has revealed that she won’t know if she’s having another boy or her first girl until the baby is born.

He cute. A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

All the while, Javi Marroquin is moving on with his life as well. The Teen Mom 2 star is currently dating former Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, and says that he’s happy for Lowry and wishes her all the best in the future.

“Kail knows about the relationship for sure. I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby.”

The Teen Mom 2 star also dished on his new life as a single dad, and his budding relationship with Madison Channing Walls. Javi says that he has not introduced his son, Lincoln, to Madison just yet, as he learned from his previous relationship it’s not a good idea to make those important introductions too soon.

“I haven’t introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet. I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better.”

Walls also weighed in on dating Marroquin saying that they definitely in an exclusive relationship, calling him her boyfriend, and that she loves that he has a good set of core values and that he is a gentleman.

“Javi and I are definitely together,” Madison confirmed.”We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend. I love that he is a gentleman,” Madison shared. “And I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for.”

???? A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

The couple started talking after Madison messaged Javi on Instagram, believing they had a lot in common. The two quickly hit it off and later met in person at Javi’s favorite restaurant in Philadelphia.

“We enjoyed a nice bottle of wine and then later I had my friends come out to meet her and we all went out and danced and drank and just had a really good time. It was awesome,” Javi Marroquin said of his first date with Madison Walls.

Recently, Javi Marroquin campaigned to be apart of the cast during next season of MTV’s reality dating competition series,Are You The One. However, it looks like those plans may have changed for the Teen Mom 2 star.

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images]