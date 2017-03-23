Watch Adorable Live Puppy Cams On National Puppy Day And Every Day [Video]

March 23 is National Puppy Day, and it’s a great time to celebrate man’s best friend in its littlest form. Created by Colleen Paige, the observance not only celebrates the cute and adorable spirit of puppies but also promotes awareness regarding puppy mills. Instead of buying puppies from puppy mills, consider adopting rescue puppies and shelter dogs. In honor of National Puppy Day, we’ve gathered some wonderful live puppy cams from around the world that you can watch 24/7. Many no-kill shelters and rescue organizations are choosing to live stream video footage of their puppies. This helps to spread the word about puppies waiting to be adopted into a forever home and is a wonderful way to pass the time and simply celebrate the loyal and curious puppy. You can watch adorable puppies streaming live online in the following puppy cams.

There is a statement on the official National Puppy Day website regarding why Paige created the observance. You may read that statement below.

“National Puppy Day is a special day to celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives. But more importantly, it’s a day to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills.”

https://twitter.com/PetCareHospitaI/status/844860761935532032

Puppy mills are detrimental to the overall health and well-being of puppies. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), puppy mills focus more on the profit garnered from the rapid breeding and sale of dogs rather than a dog’s health, happiness, and well-being. With the over population of dogs in many communities becoming a growing concern, it is recommended to adopt dogs that are already here rather than support commercial businesses that engage in puppy mill practices. Many puppy mills do not provide proper socialization or veterinarian care for their animals.

Puppies are loyal, playful creatures but as you can see by watching the live puppy cams above, they need to spend time with their mother. Puppies need to be properly weaned and socialized before they are ready for sale. Puppy mills often sell their puppies earlier than is recommended by most veterinarians. If you must buy a puppy, choose a breeder who has puppies at their home. This way you can view the environment the puppy was born in, as well as see how the puppy acts with people. Never buy a puppy younger than eight-weeks-old. Keep in mind that many puppy mills sell puppies at eight-weeks-old or younger, and that’s to a pet store, not for their permanent forever home. Many young puppies pass through many hands before finally being homed in a loving household. Unfortunately, for many puppy mill dogs, the damage is already done

It isn’t uncommon for people who buy puppies that have spent a long time in a pet store to find their puppy has some sort of emotional trauma or difficulties. Most puppies are kept in wire cages or crates in pet stores and puppy mills. This is unlike the puppy who is born to a breeder as those puppies often have more room to play freely. They are also better accustomed to human interaction. In a pet store or puppy mill environment, puppies must be controlled and contained. This slows down their process of learning and hinders their ability to build a trusting relationship with humans.

There are no legal standards that hold puppy mills accountable except for cases of verifiable and proven animal abuse. Because there are many loopholes that puppy mills fall through, it’s imperative that you only buy puppies from reputable breeders or adopt them from humane rescue organizations and no-kill shelters.

