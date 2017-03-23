Zach, Tori Roloff Baby Update: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Share The Latest

Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori, are expecting their first child soon, and the couple recently shared some fun updates, including some new baby bump pictures. Zach and Tori are expecting a baby boy, and it looks like they are almost ready for the big day when he arrives. What’s the latest?

Zach and Tori Roloff have previously shared that they are expecting a baby boy, and it looks like they just had a baby shower with all of their family and friends. Tori shared a photo via Instagram showing off her baby bump, her husband by her side, and it’s clear from the looks on their faces that the Little People, Big World stars are over-the-moon excited to welcome their little guy.

Wow. The three of us felt so showered with love today! So thankful to have such wonderful people to celebrate our little man coming into the world with. And we even got sunshine!! Counting down the days till we meet you baby roloff! ???????????? #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Tori’s most recent Instagram post shows her baby bump again, and the Little People, Big World star notes that she is now 31 weeks into her pregnancy. Roloff shares that the baby has been having a lot of hiccups, and she’s in full nesting mode. Zach and Tori have clearly been enjoying this pregnancy, and they spent some time in Hawaii recently on a babymoon, where they created a lot of fantastic memories during some of their last days as a family of two.

Sadly, the Little People, Big World stars have had some stress to deal with in recent weeks as well. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tori opened up via an Instagram post about how she and Zach had learned that their dog, Sully, had cancer, and they had to share a heartbreaking goodbye with him after spending some quiet time spoiling him after the devastating diagnosis. The Roloff pair adored their “Inspector Sullivan,” and it was clearly quite devastating to have to say goodbye to him.

Tori added another post shortly after breaking the news where she thanked everybody for their support and noted that Zach had been by her side every step of the way through Sully’s farewell. Roloff also shared that she had been working quite a bit on their baby boy’s nursery and while the Little People, Big World stars hadn’t gotten a car seat or crib yet, they had at least gotten started on painting the room.

To get to go places with this man the rest of my life: unreal. Crazy to think our vacations will look a little different after this one. Can't wait to do it all with my forever teammate. ???????? #maui #grandwailea #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

This is a fun time for the Little People, Big World family, and their fans, as Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, are also expecting their first baby. Tori and Zach’s baby boy is due in May and Jeremy and Audrey’s baby is going to be coming a bit further down the road. Audrey just shared that she’s now hit the 16-week mark in her pregnancy and their baby Roloff will arrive in September.

The Little People, Big World family has been through its fair share of challenges in the past couple of years, with Amy and Matt Roloff’s difficult separation and divorce, and a fair amount of animosity with the youngest Roloff sibling Jacob. However, there has been plenty of happiness as well with both Jeremy and Zach getting married, sister Molly getting engaged over the winter, and now two babies on the way.

Fans of the Little People, Big World Roloff family hope that both Zach and Tori, as well as Jeremy and Audrey, keep the baby updates coming and they cannot wait until both kiddos make their arrivals. The series is on hiatus at the moment, but given all of the exciting Roloff family developments of late, it seems virtually guaranteed that the show will return to TLC with new episodes relatively soon to share all of the excitement with viewers.

Just tryin to bump like Tori, but really just looking like I ate too many burritos…. I promise I'm pregnant too???? #wannabebumpin #13weekspregnant #maui #grandwailea A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

[Featured image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]