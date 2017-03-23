Disney Reveals FastPass Booking Date For Pandora — The World Of ‘Avatar’

On May 27, 2017, Walt Disney World will open a brand new attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and it will be called Pandora – The World of Avatar. James Cameron’s hit movie will come to life for all to see and enjoy, but there have been a few lingering questions, but now they’ve been answered. Disney has finally released the FASTPass+ booking date for the Pandora attractions, and it is coming very soon.

Disney has finally revealed that FASTPass+ reservations will become available for booking for Pandora attractions beginning on March 24, 2017. For those not familiar with the FASTPass+ reservation system, booking will begin at 7 a.m. Eastern time, and you can make them on your My Disney Experience account.

There will be two attractions in Pandora — The World of Avatar, and they are the Na’vi River Journey and Avatar Flight of Passage, which will both have FASTPass+ availability. For those wanting to book them, though, there is a bit of a catch: You can only reserve one of them with your first three advanced selections.

As always, booking will be open 60 days prior to arrival for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and 30 days in advance for those without a resort reservation.

There is much more coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, though, and it adds to the new nighttime activities made available last year. Guests love being able to see Kilimanjaro Safaris at night and the “awakening” of the Tree of Life, but Disney is going truly late-night once Pandora opens in late May.

For a limited time, there will be nightly Extra Magic Hours available for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests that will allow them access to Pandora into the wee morning hours. Those extra hours will take place from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. and only in Pandora — The World of Avatar for the dates of May 27 through July 4, 2017.

According to WDWNT, guests at the Swan and Dolphin resorts will be able to take part in these Extra Magic Hours even though they are operated by another company.

Guests will need to remember that valid theme park admission and a Resort ID, or a MagicBand with their reservation on it, will be required to attend. If guests do not have those things with them, they will not be able to attend the new nightly Extra Magic Hours.

As exciting as the nightly Extra Magic Hours are, the confirmed date to book FASTPass+ reservations for the new Pandora attractions is what everyone has been waiting for. Those two attractions will end up having very long lines and wait times once they open in late May which will make the FASTPass+ reservations so much more valuable.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has had this new land in the works for years now, and anyone visiting Walt Disney World has watched its progress. Floating mountains have appeared high in the sky as the thoughts of navigating a mystical river and flying on a banshee have started appearing in everyone’s minds.

This is one of the moments that so many have been waiting for, and Disney fans will want to be up bright and early on Friday to book their FASTPasses. Sleeping in won’t help anyone as they will be booked up quickly so, be prepared and ready.

Pandora – The World of Avatar is a huge expansion for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the new attractions will immerse guests in a world unlike any they have ever seen before. The late Extra Magic Hours will allow Walt Disney World Resort guests to explore Animal Kingdom like never before, but there is so much more. FASTPass+ reservations for these new attractions will go quickly. Knowing the booking dates will help, but you will need to work fast.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]