How Mandy Moore Is Defying The Signs Of Aging At 32 Years Old

Mandy Moore’s career has been brought back to life thanks to the NBC hit series This Is Us. While the actress is only in her early thirties, a new report claims the actress is already concerned about her looks. Hollywood has always placed pressure on actresses to look fresh and young, no matter their age. It’s no secret that most actresses will get Botox injections or go under the knife to keep themselves looking young.

Mandy Moore has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors in the past. But, nowadays, she thrives on beauty treatments to defy the signs of aging. The star was spotted purchasing a Nurse Jamie Age Delay Pillow in Los Angeles on Monday, March 20, according to the Daily Mail. Mandy Moore’s new beauty treatment retails for $69 and is aimed to prevent wrinkles. Moore, 32, was photographed outside the store wearing a pair of black bell-bottom jeans with a white T-shirt and motorcycle jacket slung over her shoulders.

Pearls on pearls on pearls…. heading to the @marcjacobs show with my fav @swarovski ????. #nyfw #swarovskipartner A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:22am PST

She held the large purchase in her hands as she accessorized her look with a black leather Gucci handbag and leopard print ballet shoes. Mandy has reportedly been making the most of her “me” time since This Is Us ended its first season earlier this month. Earlier this week, the actress was spotted picking up pet supplies at an exclusive pet store in Hollywood. During that outing, Mandy was spotted wearing a white pussy bow blouse and distressed jeans with her motorcycle jacket.

But this latest sighting comes after the “Candy” singer revealed her trick to having flawless and smooth skin. Moore still looks like the teen pop queen that she was in 1999. She took to her Instagram Story to share the one product that keeps her looking young and radiant. Moore captioned a photo of herself wearing Biologique Recherché Masque VIP O2, which retails for $140, according to Health.com.

She previously spoke out about the mask in an exclusive interview with Into The Gloss. She admits that it doesn’t smell great, but she tries to get used to the fragrance.

Oh boy. Just wait. Oooof (ps- talking about next week's ep btw) #thisisus A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:59am PST

“When I want to do a fun mask, Biologique Recherche Masque VIP O2 is a super yummy, ultra hydrating treatment that’s especially good for under my eyes. I put it on for 10 minutes. None of their products really smell great, but I feel like that’s why they work,” she said with a laugh.

“Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant smells like yeast,” Moore continued. “It’s awful. What you’re supposed to do is mix a little bit of it with baking soda to make this weird foam, and then put the foam all over your face for 15 minutes. It makes you feel so clean; it’s like my pores have been excavated. Frankie told me about the baking soda part. The mask is super emollient and thick, so when you add the baking soda it foams up and becomes light and frothy.”

She shared some of her other beauty treatments, which is a long list of products. Here are some of the luxury skincare products that Mandy Moore loves to use on her skin.

Bioderma Créaline.

Routine Clean Cleanser from BeautyCounter

Clarisonic

Biologique Recherche P50

Sanítas Hyaluronic Concentrate

Ayur-Medic Eye and Lip Line Cream

Biologique Recherche Fluid VIP O2

Kinesys Alcohol-Free Performance Sunscreen

End-Zit by Abbe

Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant

Organic coconut oil

That’s a lot of beauty products. This comes years after a report via Radar Online claims Mandy had too much plastic surgery and Botox at the age of 28. Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the singer, told Radar Online that she looks as if she had reconstructive surgery done on her face.

“It’s very possible that she’s had some work done,” he said. “I suspect that she may have undergone Botox injections to her forehead, causing her eyebrows to change shape and flatten. It also appears that she may have undergone a chin implant, making her jaw look more square. Overall, these changes make Mandy look a lot more masculine.”

The scathing report also claimed the brunette beauty lost a lot of weight over the years. But it’s obvious to her fans that Moore’s looks haven’t changed and that she’s as beautiful as when she first started out on the scene.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]