‘Murder She Baked: Just Desserts’ — Hallmark Mystery Movie Stars Alison Sweeney

In Murder She Baked: Just Desserts, Hannah Swensen, your favorite sleuth, is back. And she’s cooking up mystery and murder in this latest Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ installment.

Murder She Baked: Just Desserts was directed by K.T. Donaldson and written by Melissa Salmons. Based on the novel by Joanne Fluke, this latest Spring mystery movie event stars Alison Sweeney as Hannah, Cameron Mathison as Mike, Barbara Niven as Delores, Lisa Durupt as Andrea, Gabriel Hogan as Norman, Toby Levins as Bill Todd, David Lewis as Mason Kimball, Kurt Evans as Coach Bishop, James Swalm as Craig Kimball, Karen Holness as Dee Johnson, Tammy Gillis as Michelle Bishop, and Jason Mckinnon as Lowell Mantes.

Murder She Baked: Just Desserts On Hallmark Movies And Mysteries

In Lake Eden, Minnesota, Hannah Swensen, the town’s favorite baker, is preparing for a first-time-on-television baking competition for the Red Hawk Flour Bake-Off. It’s an exciting time, and plenty of buzz surrounds the event. As ambitious bakers make their bakery’s finest, judges are also lined up to select the next winner. For this event, the winner stands to gain a front page spot on Chef Magazine, along with a check for $25,000.

With those possible wins, it is a wonder these contestants don’t start killing each other off. In a strange twist, it’s not the contestants who are killing each other off, it’s the judges! One by one, the bake-off judges are turning up dead. But natural causes can’t be blamed for the last victim. This one was found dead on the track field.

When detectives are called to the scene, they find the body of Leonard Bishop, the Red Hawk Flour bake judge and coach at the local high school. And this was no accident. It looks like Bishop was the victim of a hit-and-run homicide. This hits Hannah Swensen hard since she is also one of the judges.

Although Hannah is concerned for her own safety, that doesn’t stop her from digging her hands deep into this investigation. Standing by and rolling cookie dough won’t cut it for this part-time sleuth. Hannah needs to get to the bottom of the coach’s mysterious death.

With news that Coach Bishop had a big argument with his wife just before his hit-and-run death, she becomes the prime suspect. But as Hannah and her new boyfriend, Detective Mike Kingston, work the case, it becomes apparent that someone else had it out for the Bishop, and it might have everything to do with the latest fine dessert.

About Actress Alison Sweeney (via HMM)

“For Alison Sweeney, anything is possible. She’s a successful actress, TV host, producer, director and author who constantly inspire others with her balance of career with her focus on family, health and wellness. Sweeney is currently busy filming and producing TV movies for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sweeney began her acting at age 4 and at age 16, she joined the cast of DAYS OF OUR LIVES. In addition to her 21+ year career as Sami Brady, for which she earned an Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actress, Sweeney also hosted 13 seasons of NBC’s inspirational series THE BIGGEST LOSER, hosted numerous live television specials and made many guest starring appearances on popular television series. She is also an accomplished author and brings her Hollywood insider’s knowledge and keen sense of romance and fun to her novels.”

Production Credits

Murder She Baked: Just Desserts on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries was produced by A Shortcake Production, Brad Krevoy Television, and Stephanie Germain Productions.

There are several executive producers for Murder She Baked: Just Desserts. Brad Krevoy, Stephanie Germain, and Jonathan Axelrod. Also listed as executive producers are: Alan Ett, Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips Atkins, Jimmy Townsend, Alison Sweeney, and Nancey Silvers.

According to Broadway World, you can watch Murder She Baked: Just Desserts this Sunday, March 26 at 9/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Last Sunday, the movie Dead Over Heels debuted.

[Featured Image by Bettina Strauss/Crown Media]