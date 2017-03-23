Danielle Staub Spotted Filming ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Danielle Staub’s return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey appears to have been confirmed.

Following months of rumors regarding her potential return to the Bravo reality cast, Staub and a number of the show’s stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, and Dolores Catania, have turned up in Boca Raton, Florida, for filming.

“It appears the women traveled to the Sunshine State to celebrate [Melissa Gorga]’s 38th birthday,” TooFab revealed to readers on March 22, adding that rumored new housewife Margaret Josephs was also in tow.

Danielle Staub was one of five cast members, including Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, Carolina Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita, when The Real Housewives of New Jersey began airing in May of 2009.

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Danielle Staub first began facing rumors of a possible role on Season 8 after she and cast member Teresa Giudice began spending time together at the end of last year. As fans may have seen on Instagram in October of 2016, Giudice shared a photo of the two of them enjoying a yoga class together and told her followers that they had put their dramatic past behind them.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1, Teresa Giudice butted heads with Danielle Staub, and at the end of the season, Giudice infamously labeled Staub a “prostitution wh**e” during a dramatic dinner with the cast. Years later, after Staub left the show, she and Giudice made amends. Now, they are reportedly set to reunite on Season 8.

“The big news is that Danielle Staub is back, officially,” an insider revealed to Radar Online last month. “Whether it will be as a full-time housewife or a friend remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain: She will be on the show this season!”

Danielle Staub left the show at the end of Season 2 after falling out with the majority of her co-stars. At the same time, Dina Manzo, who appeared on the show full-time for two seasons, also exited the series.

Although Bravo TV has stayed quiet when it comes to the Season 8 cast, Danielle Staub told Radar Online weeks ago that she’s “been interviewed and approached every season with or without cameras on her.”

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:36pm PST

In January, as she hosted a party at her New Jersey home, Danielle Staub caught up with Wetpaint Entertainment and addressed her potential return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for its eighth season.

“The only thing I can say is if Andy [Cohen] decides that it is time for me to come back then I would definitely say yes,” she said.

Danielle Staub went on to reveal details about life with her new boyfriend.

“I have this wonderful man in my life,” Danielle Staub said of former Yankee Marty Caffrey, who was celebrating his 65th birthday at her event. “I cannot wait to marry him. We’ve been together 11 months now. He’s bigger and better than I could’ve ever manifested in my life.”

Although Danielle Staub’s return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey has not yet been confirmed by Bravo TV or Andy Cohen, her time in front of the cameras days ago can’t be denied. It seems safe to say that she will be appearing, at least in a guest-starring role, during Season 8.

“Me and Teresa [Giudice, 44] have a great alliance now, and I think that’s a wonderful thing for people to discover and see,” Danielle Staub teased Hollywood Life in January. “For anyone who’s believed in me, I want to come back and show them right.”

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]