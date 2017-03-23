‘Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Return Date, Sheldon, Amy Collaborate In Episode 19

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 is currently on a mini-hiatus. It returns with Episode 19, titled “The Collaboration Fluctuation,” on Thursday, March 30. The title of the episode refers to Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) work collaboration.

Sheldon will be seen taking an interest in Amy’s work, according to the synopsis released for Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 19. Sheldon has a superiority complex when it comes to the work aspect of his life, so it will be interesting to see whether he actually collaborates or drives Amy mad with his constant criticism.

The spoilers leaked by fans who attended the taping of “The Collaboration Fluctuation” reveal that Sheldon and Amy collaborate on a scientific project, and the former discovers that Amy’s work could have implications for a challenging issue in quantum mechanics.

As it is their first work collaboration, the couple sets some “ground rules.” And while working together, they realize that their “cognitive thought process” is more productive if they are snarky at each other, according to the spoilers.

The second storyline of Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 19 focuses on Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) new living arrangement. The synopsis of the episode says that Raj, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will be seen adjusting to their new living arrangement.

In the previous episode of Big Bang Theory Season 10, Raj moved in with Leonard and Penny, as he was unable to afford his apartment after he decided to become financially independent and not take his father’s money. He moved into Sheldon’s old room. The episode also saw Leonard’s mother, Beverly (Christine Baranski), pointing out that Penny and Leonard keep taking in roommates probably because of their marital issues.

The promotional photos released for Episode 19 of Big Bang Theory Season 10 suggest that Raj and Penny end up bonding with each other. In one of the pictures, they are seen doing yoga together, while another shows them sitting on the couch wearing similar flower-printed shirts. According to the spoilers leaked by fans, Leonard feels left out as Penny gets along with Raj, who does not mind doing “girly” activities with her.

Leonard, on the other hand, ends up spending time with Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). In one of the promotional pictures, he can be seen with Howard, Bernadette, and their little one in a supermarket.

Meanwhile, CBS has renewed Big Bang Theory for two more seasons. The top-rated comedy series has been extended through the 2018-2019 season, and Season 11 of the series is set to premiere sometime in September. All the series regulars are returning to star in the next two seasons, although Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch have yet to close their contract negotiations. The Big Bang Theory’s original stars — Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg — have reportedly finalized their new contracts.

Also, the broadcasting network has officially confirmed Young Sheldon, the Big Bang Theory’s prequel-sequel series. The new show will focus on 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, to be played by Iain Armitage. The other confirmed cast members of the series are Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan. Zoe Perry will play Sheldon’s religious mother, Mary Cooper. Perry’s mother, Laurie Metcalf, plays the part in the original series.

Jim Parsons will narrate Young Sheldon as adult Sheldon, and he is also executive producing the new series along with Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Todd Spiewak. The new series is slated to premiere during CBS 2017-2018 broadcast season. None of the original cast members will star in Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 19, titled “The Collaboration Fluctuation,” airs on Thursday, March 30 on CBS.

