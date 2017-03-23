WWE News: Triple H Reveals If Kurt Angle Will Ever Wrestle Again In WWE

The moment back in January that WWE revealed Kurt Angle would be inducted into the Hall of Fame for the 2017 class, the fans became overly excited. Sure, they were thrilled to see the “American Hero” back in WWE, but they also wanted to know if he would ever wrestle for the promotion again. While that has been up in the air with no real answer as of yet, Triple H has finally spoken on the situation and revealed if Angle will put on the tights again.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Mick Foley was officially “fired” as general manager of Team Red and a replacement will be needed. As reported by Inquisitr, Kurt Angle has been rumored as the person who could possibly take over the position, but that is pure speculation at this point.

Now, the main thing that fans are wondering is if Kurt Angle will ever have another run in WWE much like that of the one Goldberg is going through. That decision is not one that the Olympic gold medalist can make on his own as it will have to go through Triple H first and he recently spoke with Cheap Heat regarding that very situation.

Triple H spoke a good bit about Kurt Angle’s original run in WWE and how he transitioned very quickly from amateur wrestling to the world of professional. He said that it was “amazing” to see just how fast he could go from serious mat wrestling to being an entertainer in the ring.

Of course, the conversation turned to Angle possibly wrestling again in WWE and Triple H said that idea is still on the table. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., there will need to be “a lot of physical requirements” met by Angle before that idea even begins being put into motion.

“Yeah, but I think that we were very clear with Kurt, I’ve been very clear with Kurt in every conversation on this topic, it’s a proving ground, right? So he did a lot of great things and there’s a lot of time under the table, a lot of baggage, all those things. It just comes back down to, ‘let’s get together – let’s see how it goes. If it goes well for you and it goes well for us, and everything is great, then, we see where it goes from there.'”

So, there is at least an agreement on the table that Kurt Angle’s return to a WWE ring can be talked about and discussed, but there will need to be a mutual agreement on both sides. That sounds fair enough, but for now, there will be a bit of a wait until it could actually take place.

Triple H knows that the world of professional wrestling is not one where the word “never” is uttered very often. He simply wants the fans to understand WWE’s side of things and why they’re not just throwing Angle back into the ring right away.

“We’re not going to say, ‘never’. Kurt would have to go through a lot of physical requirements to be able to be allowed to return to the ring. And I know that angers fans, but that’s us looking after the wellbeing of talent in general whether they like that or dislike that. That’s the facts.”

Kurt Angle is definitely going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend and he will be inducted by John Cena which is confirmed. After that, things are kind of up in the air and fans will have to wait and see what else he will do with the company. Triple H says that he and WWE are open to having the former world champion wrestle again, but there will be limitations and requirements for that to ever happen again.

