Donald Trump, Melania Trump Sleep In Separate Bedrooms, Living A Fake Marriage?

On March 17, First Lady Melania Trump, dressed in a belted custom Alice Roi coatdress, Gianvito Rossi stilettos, and Gucci sunglasses, walked across the White House lawn with husband and POTUS Donald Trump. With the press watching, the 46-year-old reached for her husband’s hand as the photographers took pictures of them boarding Marine One, which whisked them away to Trumps’ Palm Beach estate to celebrate their son Barron’s birthday.

According to Us Weekly, an inside family source stated that Melania allegedly doesn’t keep it a secret how miserable she feels in her marriage.

“Melania does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is.”

According to the report, Melania has told Donald many times how sad she feels being married to him and trapped by his position now that he is the president.

Melania currently lives 200 miles away from her husband in NYC’s Trump Tower while her son, Barron, finishes the school year.

Even on the rare occasion that Melania and Donald are in the same city, the former fashion model allegedly refuses to share a bed with her husband even when they are in the same town.

“They have separate bedrooms,” claims a Trump inside source. “They never spend the night together… ever.”

Another source claims they sleep in the same room but keep separate beds and are not intimate with each other anymore.

Melania reportedly is upset with her husband for trapping her in a life she never wanted and, as a result, wants as little to do with Donald as possible.

“She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him.”

A rep for Mrs. Trump denies the claim, stating, “It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”

According to the Independent, if Melania and Donald do sleep in separate bedrooms/beds like the report claims, experts state that may not be a bad thing.

“Sleeping in separate beds is not a bad thing per say, in fact, sleep experts recommend it!” relationship expert Madeline Mason explained.

“As long as the couple are in agreement that this is an arrangement they are both happy with, I wouldn’t worry about the state of the relationship. However, if one person is unhappy about the set-up with no further discussion on the matter, I would say it’s the beginning of the end of the relationship.”

Studies have found that sleeping in the same bed as your spouse may increase health problems and risk of depression.

Even if the Trumps aren’t sharing a bed, that doesn’t mean they are living a sexless marriage either. They could be intimate before they both retreat to their own beds. It could be as simple as they are on different sleep schedule or maybe Donald snores loudly and disturbs Melania’s beauty rest.

In a previous interview, Melania said that the key to her successful marriage is to have a separate bathroom from her husband. It is likely that she feels the same about sleeping arrangements.

There have been many rumors about Melania suggesting that she may never move to the White House with Barron. She revealed in November that she plans to move to D.C. in June after Barron’s school year concludes. Is it possible that she will decide to stay in New York City for Donald’s entire presidency?

If Donald and Melania Trump do sleep in separate beds like the report claims, they may have a legitimate reason for it. After being alone with Barron in Trump Tower’s since November, Melania may not want to step into the spotlight and make the move to the White House. Since January 20, Melania has only been to the White House a handful of times.

Do you think Melania and Donald Trump sleep in separate bedrooms and or beds?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]