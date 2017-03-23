Demi Lovato, Amanda Seyfried Naked Photo Leak May Be Investigated By FBI

Demi Lovato and Amanda Seyfried were just two of the celebrities targeted by hackers after their alleged naked photos leaked online over the past few days, and reports are now claiming the latest wave of nude photo hacks could reportedly be investigated by the FBI.

Demi and Amanda were joined by a slew of big name celebrities including Emma Watson, Mischa Barton, Rose McGowan, Analeigh Tipton, Dylan Penn, Katie Cassidy and WWE stars who all had nude or near nude images and video leaked online over the past few days, and now Fox News is reporting there’s allegedly a possibility that the FBI could be getting involved.

The site hinted that the FBI could be getting involved and claimed to have reached out to the FBI in regards to the naked photo hack that hit Demi, Amanda and a slew of other famous celebrities, but reported that the organization “could neither confirm nor deny an investigation into the recent leaks.”

However, Fox News did note that the FBI does “have an ongoing investigation into the 2014 hack” which saw tens of female celebrities, including Demi once again, have their naked photos leaked online by a hacker who launched an extensive hack attack into their iCloud accounts three years ago.

The outlet also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the naked photo hack that hit a number of celebrities including Lovato and Seyfried, who replied by revealing that, “There is no information regarding the celebrities listed” after Amanda Seyfried and Demi Lovato were targeted.

As of yet, the naked photo hacks have not been confirmed to have been carried out by the same person or group, though Lovato, Seyfried and their fellow female celebrities were hit by hackers within a relatively short amount of time causing some to refer to the nude hack as “the fappening 2.0” following the initial hack dubbed “the fappening” that happened back in 2014.

Most celebrities caught up in the nude photo scandal have stayed pretty quiet, though Lovato opted to downplay the drama while confirming the leak on Twitter on March 21.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” Demi Lovato wrote on Twitter after it was reported that at least one naked photos of Lovato had hit the web earlier this week.

“Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles,” Demi then added in another tweet in response to the naked photo scandal.

Demi’s response came after it was alleged earlier this week that there were supposedly two naked photos claimed to be of Lovato online, though Demi only appeared to confirm the authenticity of one.

It was reported by Gossip Cop that one photo showed a woman alleged to be Demi in an Adidas sweatshirt that showed off a whole lot of cleavage, which Lovato appeared to confirm was of her with her Twitter message.

It was also alleged that there was a second naked photo of Lovato allegedly swirling around the internet, as the outlet reported the snap “shows a faceless woman exposing the lower half of her body,” though Demi appeared to deny the nude bottomless snap was of her.

Actress Amanda Seyfried was also hit hard by the hack last week, as Gossip Cop reported that extremely explicit nude photos of Amanda hit the web, some of which allegedly featured Seyfried in the nude with her former boyfriend, Justin Long.

Just days before Demi’s nude snap leaked online, Gossip Cop reported that the leaked photos of Amanda allegedly showed Seyfried performing a “sexual act.”

Since Demi and Amanda’s nude drama, Metro reported that Arrow actress Katie Cassidy and model Dylan Penn both also had nude photos leak, while The Sun reported that photos showing Emma Watson in her underwear, but not completely naked, are also thought to be a part of the hack that caused Lovato to speak out.

Lovato and Seyfried were also joined on the list of hacked stars by WWE stars Paige, Kaitlyn, and Maria according to News.com.au.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]