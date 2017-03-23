Britney Spears Sex Tape Set To Be Released?

Britney Spears’ worst nightmare may be coming true. The pop icon allegedly has a secret sex tape that could be about to leak to the public. Britney, the mother of two boys, has revealed via her rep that the x-rated tape does not exist.

However, according to Radar Online, they have obtained a copy of the Britney Spears sex tape, but have decided not to publish it. However, the site does describe the images from the video, saying, Britney is seen smoking what seems to be “a joint” and “gyrating on top of a secret lover.”

Sources are allegedly claiming that Britney is devastated by the secret sex tape leak, and is having a hard time coping with the news after everything she’s been through in her life.

“[Britney] is horrified this is happening to her after everything that she’s been through. She’s totally mortified and not coping well at all. Every time she thinks she’s finally put the past to bed, something comes back to haunt her! A seedy sex tape is more than she can handle right now,” one insider told the website.

Rumors are already beginning to surface that Britney Spears’ sex tape partner may have been her first serious boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake. The two dated when they were young while Justin was still a member of the mega-famous boy band, ‘N Sync.

According to AOL, Britney Spears is currently dating a new man named Sam Asghari. Britney and Sam met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Last week, the happy couple stepped out together to attend the Sir Stello fashion show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in support of Sam’s sister, Fay, who was walking in her first runway show there. The show was a part of Los Angeles Fashion Week. The two laughed and smiled as they watched the show together.

Sam Asghari is a model and personal trainer who is much younger than Britney Spears at only 22-years-old. Sam is of Persian heritage and moved to the United States with his family from Iran. Sam may look familiar to many music fans, as he was also the star of the Fifth Harmony music video, “Work From Home.”

Britney and Sam have kept very quiet about their relationship, and have only been seen sharing dinner dates a handful of times since they began dating. However, the two were spotted together at a pre-Grammy party back in February, and earlier this month, Britney Spears surprised fans when she posted a few snapshots of herself with her new boyfriend to wish him a happy birthday. Spears captioned the photos, “My baby’s birthday,” confirming that the two were still going strong just days before stepping out to enjoy Fashion Week in L.A.

Other than cultivating her new relationship with Sam Asghari and dodging questions about the possibility of a secret sex tape leak, Britney Spears has been busy performing during her Las Vegas residency and trying to sell her California mansion for $7 million.

According to InStyle Magazine, the mansion consists of an in-home theater, game room, two offices, and spa-like pool all within in the home’s 8,456 square feet. The house also includes a walk-in closet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a huge outdoor space for entertaining.

Could Britney Spears’ new sex tape drama cause problems for the sale of her mansion, or in her budding relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari? Hopefully, Britney won’t have to find out, and the alleged tape will stay under wraps.

