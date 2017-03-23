Beyonce’s ‘Halo’ Shines As She FaceTimes With Cancer-Stricken Teenage Fan

When she’s not giving epic pregnancy pictorials, Beyonce is giving out love. The diva’s “Halo” shined bright today as she placed a FaceTime call to a high school student battling stage 4 of a rare form of cancer.

Ebony Banks, more adorably known as Ebob by her friends, is a senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston. She has spent most of the school year at the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she’s battling a rare form of cancer. While the school district decided to hold a special early graduation ceremony for her, Ebob’s friends had another plan of making this day more memorable for her.

Knowing how much Ebob adored Beyonce, her friends pooled all their efforts in making one of her dreams come true — to meet the superstar! Launching a social media campaign with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE, the youngsters hoped to catch the diva’s attention. And boy, was it effective! According to Billboard, a few days after the hashtag went viral, Queen Bey surprised Ebob with a FaceTime call.

“Beyoncé is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé’s attention,” one of Ebob’s friends, Karina Gutierrez, told local ABC affiliate KTRK-TV.

In their touching FaceTime exchange shared on Twitter, an emotional Ebob can be heard saying, “I love you, Beyoncé.”

The visibly touched but smiling “Bootylicious” mother-to-be can be heard reciprocating with a matter-of-fact, “I love you.”

“She’s like my everything and my idol. And if I ever met her, I would probably pass out,” Ebob told local Houston TV station KHOU.

“We just decided she should, you know, meet Beyoncé,” Shanya McKnight added. “We started it, hashtagging it, tagging people, we tagged the news and everything.”

Ebob’s friends went all out in their campaign, tagging their mothers, their sisters, even trying their luck by tagging The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But most of all, they tagged Beyonce directly in hopes that the superstar would heed their call.

Aside from trying their darnedest to get Queen Bey on board for Ebob’s graduation surprise, her classmates also put together a touching video. In the video montage, her classmates shared how they met and became friends with Ebob.

This proves once again how powerful and wonderful social media can be if used in the right way.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is reportedly having a “harder time” with her pregnancy, but she isn’t letting it ruin the experience. A source close to the Lemonade artist told E! News that “she loves being pregnant.”

Beyonce might typically be health-conscious, but according to the insider, the diva splurges when she wants to and doesn’t take her weight gain as a negative thing.

“She is a confident woman in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it.”

Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, and while it looks like the proud parents already know the sex of their soon-to-come babies, they aren’t letting the public know just yet. This isn’t stopping the beyhive from donning their detective hats, though. Deducing from Queen Bey’s Instagram posts, super sleuth fans spotted a series of photos where she showed off her thigh high boots, LBD, and a pair of round silver earrings.

This particular detail is important because as it turns out, Beyonce wore the same earrings in 2008 during her “If I Were a Boy” music video. Fans are now thinking that this is a subtle hint — an easter egg, if you will — regarding the gender of her twins.

Is that idea too far-fetched? Then again, what are the odds that from a presumably big collection of earrings the 20-time Grammy winning artist has at home, would she would pick this particular pair? Either way, the coming Carter babies will be a blessing.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]