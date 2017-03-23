‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Getting Annoyed With Vanessa Grimaldi — Split Coming?

The Bachelor 2017 star Nick Viall and his new fiance, Vanessa Grimaldi, may be looking at relationship trouble already. The newly engaged couple, who recently went public with their relationship after the big Bachelor finale earlier this month, could be headed for a split in the near future.

According to OK! Magazine, Nick Viall is getting extremely annoyed by Vanessa Grimaldi’s recent behavior. Nick, who has spent many years looking for love, is now allegedly starting to wonder if he and Vanessa will ever make it down the aisle together because she’s been keeping very close tabs on him, and he’s getting tired of it.

According to sources close to The Bachelor couple, Vanessa Grimaldi believes Nick Viall still has to prove himself, and there is some major trust issues between the couple. The issues are causing such turmoil for Vanessa that she’s allegedly acting “crazy” and “like a different person.”

“In Vanessa’s mind, Nick still has a lot to prove,” an insider revealed. “There is a lack of trust between them that she just can’t seem to get over. It’s making her act crazy—almost like a different person.”

The Bachelor winner is said to be so suspicious of Nick Viall that she has been stopping by the set of Dancing With The Stars to see if Nick really is where he says he’ll be.

“She’s always jumping to conclusions that he’s flirting with people on set or lying about being at rehearsals,” said the source.

Vanessa Grimaldi is also said to be worried about the fact that Nick Viall was the runner-up on The Bachelorette not once, but twice, which may be a red flag to the newly engaged reality TV star. Grimaldi’s emotions were also allegedly “kicked into overdrive” after watching Nick during this season of The Bachelor. Vanessa was forced to watch her now fiance kiss, have deep conversations and get intimate with many other women, including runner-up Raven Gates, whom he had a strong connection with.

The insider claims that Vanessa Grimaldi basically wants Nick Viall to do everything in his power to put her mind at ease and make it clear that he’s in the relationship for the long haul. As many fans may remember, during her run on The Bachelor, Vanessa said more than once that she only wants to get engaged and married one time, which may be putting a lot of pressure on Nick.

“She really thinks Nick should be doing anything and everything he can to make her feel at ease,” She basically wants him to worship the ground she walks on.”

Meanwhile, Nick is said to be getting tired of Vanessa’s behavior, and if it doesn’t stop it could lead to some real trouble for their relationship.

“He’s really hoping Vanessa snaps out of this,” a source close to Nick reportedly told the magazine. “It’s only a matter of time before Nick tells her he’s had enough.”

Currently, Nick Viall is competing on Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd. The two earned straight 6’s across the board during Monday night’s premiere event as Vanessa Grimaldi cheered on her man from the audience. The judges praised The Bachelor star’s effort, but one celebrity fan wasn’t impressed.

William Shatner took to his Twitter page to urge fans to get Nick kicked off as soon as possible, saying that the reality star lives up to his last name and that he needs to be the first celebrity to get the boot on this season of Dancing With The Stars.

What are your thoughts on the rumors about The Bachelor star Nick Viall’s relationship issues with fiance Vanessa Grimaldi?

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]