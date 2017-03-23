Sia Unmasked: Amid Divorce Filing, Singer Without Her Wig Beams In New Images

It’s not often that Sia goes without her wigs and makeup, but when she does, it’s a treat. Recently, the “Chandelier” singer was seen without her trademark mask and wig. Based on the pictures of unmasked Sia’s face, she looked unrecognizable, yet sprightly amid her divorce filing from husband, Erik Anders Lang.

The singer, born Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, who is best known by her first name, stepped out in public without cosmetics on Wednesday in California. Photographers walking through LAX after her plane touched down snapped the “OnlySee” hit maker.

How’s this for a cheap thrill? Seeing Sia’s face uncovered is the greatest, the greatest, surprise. https://t.co/CEXfIjNZOM pic.twitter.com/cZiPN7zBPs — E! News (@enews) March 23, 2017

Sia was fresh-faced and ditched her voluminous wig as she traversed the airport’s concourse. Judging by the smile on her face, she was in high spirits. For the long flight ahead, Sia coordinated in beige with a pair of Kenzo sweats with a cropped sweatshirt. Hollywood Life wrote that the singer was traveling to Dubai for a weekend concert.

The 41-year-old Aussie singer usually conceals her face beneath her signature wigs during performances and interviews with the press. Early on, her choice for anonymity was steeped in speculation.

Many thought Sia’s choice to don a wig and hide her face was simply a part of her stage persona. The “Cheap Thrills” songstress sat down with Chris Conley of Nightline. During the chat, Sia let on why she chooses to hide her face, turn her back to the crowd and wear large wigs while onstage.

“I don’t want to be famous, or recognizable. I don’t want to be critiqued about the way that I look on the Internet.”

Sia flashed smiles for cameras and walked tall while showing off her trim figure. Sources say she beamed more than usual, oddly after experiencing heartbreak from divorce.

Sia looking gorgeous and THICK at LAX catching a flight to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/EpZzHvttBt — Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) March 23, 2017

Sia and Erik split months ago after only two years of marriage. The estranged couple released a joint statement on their shocking split.

“After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

Sia, who is notoriously fearful of attention and the paparazzi, showed no signs of distress during the recent sighting. In the past, she explained why she has a problem with fame and shuns it by all means.

“It’s unpleasant. It makes me feel hunted. My friends were with me the other day when the paps were at the airport and it was like they all got diarrhea and I had to explain … you go into fight or flight (mode). You feel like prey and they’re the predator and you’re being hunted.”

Recently, Maddie Ziegler gushed about Sia during an interview. The 14-year-old pint-sized dance prodigy is a former understudy of Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller. She talked about her friendship with Sia and the impact on her life and career. Further, she teased the possibility of the two pairing up in a movie in the future.

“The dancer-turned-actress has been very vocal about expressing her admiration to Sia and even gushed about her in a recent interview with People. Maddie opened up about Sia’s personality behind the iconic bangs. Sia’s mentee revealed that the ‘Chandelier’ singer is actually a fun person to be with and was very easy to get along with her.”

Maddie says Sia is the “goofiest” person she knows and it’s tough to take her “seriously” at times. The “Maddie Diaries” author said her mentor for the upcoming biopic handpicked her. It’s unclear when the project will hit movie theaters, but Maddie said production has been moved forward due to time constraints.

“We do have a movie. We put it aside for a little bit because we’ve been on tour and stuff, but things will be happening in the future,” the teen dance sensation said.

What do you think about Sia with a fresh face and going without her wig?

[Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]