Garth Brooks: Country Legend Returning To Kansas City For First Time In A Decade

Country music legend Garth Brooks has had many adventures since his comeback began in 2014. Some of his most recent highlights include being awarded with the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year award and releasing a new album called Gunslinger. Brooks also recently released a Christmas album with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, which was called Christmas Together.

Brooks, 55, first hit the scene with his self-titled debut album in 1989 and went on to have immeasurable success over the next decade-plus. Some of his hits included, but were far from limited to, “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes.”In 2000, Brooks announced that he would be retiring in order to spend time with his family and focus on raising his children.

With his children now older, Brooks has decided to return to touring and making music. Brooks first kicked of his World Tour in the fall of 2014. According to Taste of Country, the Garth Brooks World Tour sold its 5 millionth ticket this past February.

Garth Brooks coming to Kansas City this May https://t.co/Wqpm44RO70 pic.twitter.com/HzU3XFFY1a — KansasCityDailyNews (@KansasDailyNews) March 22, 2017

It has now been reported that the Country Music Hall of Famer will be taking the World Tour to Kansas City, Missouri. According to The Boot, Brooks will reportedly play at the Sprint Center on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Per usual, Yearwood will also be accompanying her husband on stage as Brooks’ “special guest.”

It will mark Brooks’ first performance in Kansas City in nearly a decade. He has also confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

The next stop on Garth’s World Tour with @TrishaYearwood​ is________. This is the LAST stop for this state! – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/IOPD7udiqd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 22, 2017

The addition of the Kansas City stop holds a certain significance due to the success of his last visit. When Brooks last played in Kansas City in 2007, Billboard reported that he was able to move almost 160,000 tickets in under two hours. Though only one scheduled performance was originally intended, he ended up playing nine shows.

Of course, Brooks was retired at the time, but he was still making a few infrequent appearances during his hiatus. He also released a new single the same year, which was called “More Than A Memory” and appeared on his The Ultimate Hits album.

Although his comeback and World Tour have been major successes, Brooks appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show last fall and admitted that he wasn’t sure that his return would go as well as it ultimately has. He implied that he wasn’t sure the fans would return as quickly as they did and said he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I was scared nobody would show up, I was scared to death,” Brooks said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Everything moves on — I get it. And everything has its time. So when we announced Chicago, the opening city, I didn’t know what [would] happen.”

Garth Brooks Plots His Return to Kansas City https://t.co/hPWIrO29pr pic.twitter.com/SN6dN8XYiP — Buckles and Bulls (@BucklesandBulls) March 22, 2017

According to The Boot, Brooks has previously announced his intention to finish “the North American leg” of the World Tour in 2017. Brooks also recently released the second single from his Gunslinger album, which is called “Ask Me How I Know.”

Tickets for the Kansas City event are reportedly scheduled to go on sale on March 31. According to The Boot, tickets are to be available through AXS.com or via 1-844-63 GARTH. The Boot also reports that purchasers will be able to buy up to eight tickets.

Brooks has now received a total of five CMA Entertainer of the Year awards overall. Per Entertainment Weekly, Brooks is also the best selling solo artist of all time, with 138 million albums sold, according to data from the (Recording Industry Association of America) RIAA.

Garth Brooks is also the only artist in history to have received seven Diamond Awards, which are given for albums that have sold at least 10 million copies each.

[Featured Image by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images]