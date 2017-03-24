Britney Spears Posts Sexy Instagram Video Amid ‘Raunchy’ Sex Tape Rumors

Britney Spears has shared most of herself with the world, from her early struggles to her romances to her sexy body. So what could have the pop star allegedly feeling horrified? Britney reportedly is scared that a sex tape could go public. The allegations that a sex tape exists come just as Spears has posted one of her own hot videos on Instagram.

Reporting that a “raunchy” sex tape has leaked and that it has obtained a copy, Radar Online cited an insider as saying Britney is “horrified” about the possibilities that the allegedly x-rated video might go public.

The source also said that the potential of a scandal about the alleged sex tape starring Spears “could send her over the edge — again,” noting that each time she thinks that the past is behind her, “something comes back to haunt her.” The insider also expressed concern about how Britney might react.

“A seedy sex tape is more than she can handle right now!”

Radar noted that while it has chosen not to publish the alleged sex tape, it shows Britney “topless while smoking what looks like a joint and gyrating on top of a secret lover.” Spears reportedly currently is in love with a young male model, 22-year-old Sam Asghari, and the 35-year-old mom of two reportedly is upset by the situation.

“She’s totally mortified and not coping well at all,” added the insider.

“[Britney] is horrified this is happening to her after everything that she’s been through.”

Sex tape rumors have surfaced before, and Spears also was faced with allegations that she secretly created a sex tape with her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake. However, a rep for Britney denied the existence of a sex tape.

What does exist, however, is a hot video that Spears herself is sharing on Instagram. The very sexy video gives Britney’s fans the chance to see her in a catwalk move that’s causing admirers to say, “Oops, she did it again,” noted Maxim.

The pop star apparently doesn’t want to trust herself when it comes to choosing the perfect outfit. But Spears solved that dilemma by modeling a series of hot selections, performing her best catwalk moves in the video that she posted on Instagram.

Option 1 or option 2? ???? #ootd A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

When asked to choose from the various options that Spears flaunted, most of her fans didn’t even try to select only one.

“Yes, Britney,” responded one fan to all the choices.

Those admirers who want to see more of Spears’ performance can head to Las Vegas. The pop star is continuing her successful Piece Of Me residency at Planet Hollywood, reported the Daily Mail.

The pop star gave a shout out to Vegas in one of her Instagram catwalk videos, modeling even more choices for her fans.

Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play ???????????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Since starting her show on December 27, 2013, Britney has performed it before more than 700,000 people have seen the show, with ticket sales soaring above $100 million. One person who appreciates the show is her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The two began dating last year after he was one of the stars in Spears’ Slumber Party music video.

The lovebirds were spotted at the Michael Costello show recently during Los Angeles Fashion Week. Britney and Sam attended the show to support his sister Faye Asghari as she made her fashion runway debut.

In addition to her show and boyfriend, Spears is proud of her role as a mom to her two sons. The pop star shares her boys Sean Preston and Jayden James with her former husband Kevin Federline, reported AOL.

Turning to social media, Britney revealed her pride in her sons.

“They’re such lovely young men,” wrote Spears. “It’s simply the sweetest gift being a mother.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]