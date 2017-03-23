Jennifer Lopez Admits She Survived On 1 Slice Of Pizza A Day For Years

Jennifer Lopez is admitting that she used to eat pizza every single day, but it wasn’t part of a new Hollywood diet.

Lopez opened up about her past diet in a new interview, revealing that at one time in her life she was so poor that all she could afford to eat was a single slice of pizza a day which JLo claimed she did for “a couple of years” before getting her first big job as a dancer.

“I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was a dancer,” Jennifer admitted while promoting her new NBC reality competition Word of Dance according to Wonderwall, opening up about how she battled her way to the top and had no money for a balanced diet before JLo hit the big time as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color in 1991.

“That’s how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job,” Lopez continued of how she had to fight to become one of the most successful singers and actresses in show business today, but admitted that she wouldn’t change having no money and having a diet that only consisted of pizza at the start of her career even if she could.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Lopez said of her rough battle to get to the top. “For me, coming from that struggle, this is a dream come true for me. I don’t say that lightly,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer also went on to reveal in the new interview that it’s her struggle and her former seriously low net worth that inspired her to give an opportunity to other aspiring dancers through her new series on NBC, World of Dance.

“I became a singer and actress after dancing. For me, it’s so part of who I am,” Jennifer confessed of how having no money helped her to become the superstar she is today. “To create an opportunity for dancers was the best thing I could have ever done. It just reminded me of all the reasons why I love dance,” Lopez noted.

Jennifer Lopez certainly hasn’t been shy about opening up about her humble beginnings in the past, as Jennifer even revealing back in 2013 that she was homeless at just 18-years-old after moving out from her family home following an argument with her mom of her dancing career.

Jennifer told W Magazine during a cover shoot three years ago that she and her mom fought over her aspirations to become a dancer, as JLo noted that her mom wanted her to go to college while she didn’t, which caused two to take a “break” from one another.

“I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless,” Jennifer recalled of her days before becoming a multi-millionaire after leaving the Lopez family home to make it on her own. “But I told her, ‘This is what I have to do.'”

But even before Jennifer left her family home with no money and nowhere to live, Lopez revealed that the Lopez family didn’t grow up with a lot of money in her pocket while living in the Bronx.

Jennifer Lopez said in 2014 while being honored at Variety’s Power of Women gala that she and her family were so poor that she at one time had to share a bed with her two sisters, Lynda Lopez and Leslie Lopez, according to E! Online.

However, things have certainly changed for Jennifer since her diet included surviving off a single slice of pizza in the early 90’s.

Realty Today claimed in 2015 that Lopez is now thought to be worth an estimated $300 million and reported that JLo star now lives in a Californian mansion alleged to be worth around $17 million, a far cry from the days Jennifer was so short on money she was sleeping on the floor of her local dance studio.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez’s confession that she once had so little money that she was forced to survived on just a slice of pizza a day?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]