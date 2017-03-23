It’s Crazy How Much Money ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Made In 12 Seasons

The three big stars of the top-rated series The Big Bang Theory are reported to have been taking home a lot of money. Showrunners Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Jum Parsons are about to earn at least $139.8 million when the show finally concludes.

According to Vulture, the popular TV series was recently confirmed for Season 11 and Season 12, which was great news for the fans of the decade-old show. The three stars of The Big Bang Theory will reportedly maintain the current contract terms for their show.

The Bing Bang Theory is said to cost $10 million per episode to produce, and it is evidently a good investment. Apparently, TBBT still has what it takes to attract a live audience amounting to more than 19 million each week, which means that Warner Bros TV is earning more than $1billion.

The fact is, The Big Bang Theory is basically a gold mine for its producers and its home network, and perhaps the same can be said for the celebrities who star in it. Reports claim that cast members Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar have hit the $1 million per episode mark since season 8 began. While those who came to the show a bit later, like Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik are slated to earn half-million dollars per episode.

The Big Bang Theory premiere started out with Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Jum Parsons and the three reportedly earned $60,000 per episode. Fortunately, their rate was increased to $200,000 per episode in their next three-year contract as reported by The Daily Mail.

Upon reaching season 7 of TBBT, Cuoco, Galecki, and Parsons were set to earn $350,000 per episode, which was later negotiated to $1 million per episode. The same can be said for their co-stars Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

The amount of money earned by these undoubtedly talented stars is definitely staggering, considering that The Big Bang Theory has been around since 2007. More importantly, the episode count for the series continues to grow since 2 more seasons have been confirmed.

The question is, how much bacon did these three stars take home after ten years of TBBT-goodness? According to the report, the three stars earned a total of $3.78 million each after three years of being on the show. Considering that season 1 had 17 episodes, while season two and three had 23 episodes.

As mentioned before, the rates were increased after The Big Bang Theories’ first three years. Seasons four, five, and six earned The Big Three a whopping $14.4 million each. Furthermore, Season 7 offered the stars $350,000 per episode, which amounts to $8.4 million in each of their pockets.

Shopping for Halley ???? #thebigbangtheory #leonardhofstadter #howardwolowitz #bernadetterostenkowskiwolowitz A post shared by Jim Parsons ???????? (FanGirl) (@jimparsons41) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

The grand total is greatly affected by the massive increase received by TBBT’s Big Three when Season 8 came rolling in. The stars earned an amazing amount of money amounting to $70 million each, with Seasons eight, nine, and ten having a total of 70 episodes.

There are reports that for Season 11 and 12 of The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco, Galecki, and Parsons will have their per episode rate drop to $900,000 to allow co-stars Bialik and Rauch to earn more. If the latter does come true, The Big Three will earn $43.4 million each for the upcoming two seasons consisting of 48 episodes.

After doing a ton of math, it is evident that the stars of The Big Bang Theory will earn a total of $139.8 million each when the show ends at Season 12. Unfortunately, the road of cash will have to end here since reports claim that the upcoming seasons will be the last for this hilarious TV series.

[Featured Image By Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]