Scam $103 Kiara Collagen Serum Ad Says Melania Trump Not Moving To White House

There is a scam ad floating around the internet featuring a tantalizing headline that claims “Melania Opens Up On Her Decision To Stay In NYC.” The fake ad uses the logo of MSNBC. However, according to a Google search, MSNBC never published an article with a title claiming what the scam ad claims, that Melania’s not moving to the White House at all. With such a clickable headline, featured on legitimate websites, readers likely couldn’t help but click through to figure out why First Lady Melania Trump would reverse her decision to move to the White House in June with Barron, as reported by the Hill.

According to the fake ad, Melania isn’t moving to the White House at all, and will keep living at Trump Tower in New York City. After going on to claim that Mrs. Trump will remain in NYC to be with Barron, it quickly moves on to say that “the shock admission from Melania” includes Melania’s newest business venture, related to her skin.

The scam ad claims that Melania battled with aging skin, so Mrs. Trump went on to create anti-aging creams like Kiara Collagen Serum and Kiara Hydrofirm. The bold and untruthful ad claimed that Melania spoke with Today about her creation of Kiara Collagen Serum and Kiara Hydrofirm, however, there’s no such record of an event, according to Google.

The scam ad was bold enough to claim that Melania “developed these creams as a desperate effort to restore both my skin and my confidence. I worked with a very talented and experienced team and together we have created something amazing, I can’t wait for people the world over to use Kiara Collagen Serum and change their lives for the better.”

￼The false advertisement goes on to borrow a logo from People, claiming that Melania’s “aging skin was causing her severe anxiety before she developed Kiara Collagen Serum.” The fake ad pretends it has gone viral, with more than 90,000 Facebook likes for the products and more than 10,000 tweets. The ad even claims that the success of Melania’s Kiara Collagen Serum is the reason Melania is choosing to remain in New York City, falsehoods all around.

It goes on to claim that Kiara Collagen Serum is so effective that everyone who has tried it has gotten instant results. They even quoted Ivanka Trump in the fake ad, claiming that Ivanka watched Melania create and use Kiara Collagen Serum to clear up every inch of her skin. The fake ad goes so far as to quote former First Lady Michelle Obama as well, with claims that Mrs. Obama also tried the “life-changing” Kiara Collagen Serum.

Last but not least, the fake ad that uses Melania’s likeness claimed to quote Katie Couric, Barbara Walters, and Helena Bonham Carter as users of Melania’s supposed Kiara Collagen Serum. The kicker comes when the ad uses all the hallmarks of scam ads of the past, with their “risk-free treatment at an affordable price” offering consumers the ability to “purchase the Kiara Collagen Serum for the amazing low price of $4.95.”

However, the fine print of the Kiara Collagen Serum — a “two-step” process of Kiara Collagen Serum and the Kiara Hydrofirm — shows that those who fall for the scam will be paying a lot more than five bucks due to their “Auto-Ship Program.” Like scam ads of the past that offered a low introductory price for fake Google jobs and the like, this ad that uses Melania’s face as their pitch-woman is likely hoping plenty of people will hand over their credit card numbers so they can be charged $98.41 (plus $4.95), totaling $103.36 or more per month via the following terms and conditions.

“It’s simple, really. You love the product and order a trial, paying only $4.95 for shipping and handling. A 30-Day Supply of Collagen Serum typically arrives within 4-6 days through USPS. After you receive it, try it for 8-10 additional days totaling a 14 day trial length. Keep it and enjoy it for $98.41 including shipping. We will auto-enroll you and send you a 30-day supply every 30 days from the end of the free trial period and bill you $98.41 including shipping. Or, cancel your trial by calling 888-694-2941 or emailing kiaraskin@custservice247.com and you will not be charged. You may cancel at any time. Any statements on this site or any materials or supplements distributed or sold by Dos Hermanos LLC (or this site [www.newspressdeal.com]), or any of its affiliates have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.”

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]