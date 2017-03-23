Erika Jayne Admits She Overreacted To Eileen Davidson’s Comment About Her Son

Erika Jayne and Eileen Davidson were seen coming to blows during a dinner in Hong Kong on Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the show, Erika Jayne and her co-stars were seen chatting over a meal when the topic of “panty gate” was brought up by Davidson, who hoped to help Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley make amends. As fans of the series may recall, Kemsley presented Erika Jayne with a pair of panties after she revealed she was not wearing any during one of their previous meetings.

While Davidson had good intentions with her attempts at having the two women settle their differences with one another on the show, her comment pointing out that Kemsley hadn’t killed her child set Erika Jayne into an emotional spiral.

“There’s nothing she can say or do that can make it okay? She didn’t kill your child,” David had said, as People Magazine revealed.

“Don’t every bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed,” Erika Jayne responded, noting that her 24-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo, had embarked on a dangerous career in law enforcement. “Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know. Don’t ever talk about my f***ing kid again. Shut the f*** up. You don’t know what I deal with every night.”

Although Erika Jayne was immediately quite upset with Eileen Davidson for her comment, the two women are currently on good terms and on Monday night, Davidson was in the audience to cheer on her co-star as she made her debut on Dancing With the Stars. Also at the event were Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

One night later, Erika Jayne stopped by the Bravo clubhouse for a taping of Watch What Happens Live and during the show, she confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she overreacted to Davidson’s comment during Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“So innocent. Her intent was innocent. I overreacted,” Erika Jayne admitted to Cohen, according to a report by Reality Tea on March 22.

As for her husband, Erika Jayne spoke of his involvement with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and revealed that he has distanced himself from the drama between the singer and her co-stars.

“I think he’s just finding out now,” she explained of the “panty gate” drama. “I kind of figured this was going to be a story line.”

“You talked about it for a long time,” Cohen continued.

“Yeah, we talked about it for a long time,” Erika Jayne agreed. “It was just kind of kept alive and kept alive.”

In other Erika Jayne news, the reality star and singer was recently targeted with a story about her attorney husband’s recent outing with another woman.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” an eyewitness revealed to OK! Magazine, via a report by All About the Real Housewives last week. “She put his hand on [Tom’s] stomach, then he had his arm around her, and they left together!”

In response to the story, however, Tom Girardi insisted to the magazine that he and the unnamed woman were nothing more than work colleagues and friends.

To see more of Erika Jayne and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and don’t miss her in the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars, which airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

