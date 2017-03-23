Casey Anthony And O.J. Simpson To Star In Reality TV Show Together?

Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson are two of the most despised figures in today’s society. Both have served jail time, and both have been acquitted of murdering family members. Now, will they come together for a brand new reality TV show?

According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson are both in talks to star in their very own reality television show together. The pair, who have a lot in common, could be back in the news if the deal goes through.

“It will give viewers the inside story on the aftermath of living with the horrible crimes they were ultimately acquitted of,” an insider explained.

While Casey Anthony is now a free woman and living in Florida, where she works with a private detective to help gather evidence for other people’s criminal cases, the media proclaimed “Tot Mom” has been mostly in hiding since being found not guilty of murdering her daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Casey was accused of killing Caylee when the 2-year-old was reported missing, and her mother was caught in lie after lie while trying to cover up the disappearance. Finally, when Caylee’s remains were found, Casey was charged with her murder. During the trial, Casey Anthony’s lawyers claimed that Caylee had drowned in the family’s swimming pool and that Casey’s own father, George Anthony, knew about the death. The defense also accused George Anthony of sexually assaulting Casey.

Recently, Casey Anthony spoke out for the first time since her acquittal and revealed that to this day, she still doesn’t know what exactly happened to her baby girl. However, Casey says her conscious is clear.

“I don’t give a s**t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself; I sleep pretty good at night,” Anthony told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson is currently behind bars serving a 33-year prison sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping. The former NFL star first made headlines for his legal woes back in the 1990s when he was accused of killing his wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

O.J. Simpson’s trial was considered the trial of the century and focused not only on the crime at hand but on racial issues in the country as well. Simpson was found not guilty, much to the surprise of many. Like the trial of Casey Anthony over a decade later, O.J. Simpson’s trial was also televised, leading to protests and hot debates about whether he committed the crime.

During her recent interview, Casey Anthony revealed that she can “empathize” with O.J. Simpson’s situation, as he too was villainized after being found not guilty of killing a beloved member of his family.

Sources reveal that O.J. Simpson will be up for parole in October, and further talks about a reality TV series with Casey Anthony will be had if he is released from prison. The insider also states that Simpson is putting Anthony on his visitor list, and he reportedly wants to speak with her so much that he is ready to pay for her trip to come and meet with him behind bars.

“In October a parole board will decide if he will be released early. He’s putting Casey on his visitor list, and is even willing to pay for her to visit.”

While many television fans would jump at the chance to see what Casey Anthony and/or O.J. Simpson would have to say for themselves after being accused of such brutal and disgusting crimes, others would surely protest the fact that the pair would be profiting from the deaths of innocent victims.

What are your thoughts on the report that Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson may be teaming up for a new reality TV show? Would you watch it?

[Featured Images by Pool/Ethan Miller/Getty Images]