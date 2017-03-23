Kim Kardashian Robbery Flashback: Is PTSD To Blame?

The robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris a few months ago still haunts her, as she has claimed that when hubby Kanye West took a different route than usual into the house when he arrived home later than usual other night, the unexpected noises caused Kim to suffer a flashback of the events of that fateful night. The occurrence shook the reality TV star up quite a lot, according to the preview of an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, of which the thirteenth season is currently airing on E!.

The second eldest Kardashian sister recently shared with the public the fact that during the Paris robbery she had been convinced that she was going to be raped. Kim also claimed during a different episode of KUWTK that she’s unable to get adequate rest without at least four bodyguards stationed immediately outside the room she’s sleeping in.

It’s to be expected for victims of robberies and similar crimes to experience anxiety related to their experience, but when the mental angst becomes debilitatingly strong and/or doesn’t go away in due time, that person may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

According to Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of PTSD may show up soon after the incident that sparked it, or years later. The pattern of behavior associated with PTSD is severe enough to greatly disrupt all aspects of a person’s life.

There are many causes of PTSD, but generally speaking, one can acquire the condition by experiencing, witnessing or even just hearing about a situation in which death and/or violence, including sexual violence, was either likely to happen or did actually happen.

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint, which is an occurrence known to lead to the signs and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Flashbacks, like the one described by Mrs. Kardashian West in the KUWTK promo, is one criterion among several that doctors assess when diagnosing PTSD, according to Psych Central. This criteria is organized from A to H, and experiencing a flashback belongs to the second criterion, or Criterion B.

The first measure, from a medical standpoint, in diagnosing whether or not a person has PTSD is to ascertain that they’ve been through a traumatic event, and we already know Kim experienced a robbery in Paris.

The next piece of criteria that may be exclusive to Kim Kardashian’s robbery experience is Criterion E, which is when the effected person displays symptoms that show he or she is overly worrisome about being put into the exact same situation that caused their PTSD. Radar Online has reported that the 36 year old Kardashian is having trouble getting enough shut-eye, and Kim’s relationship with husband Kanye West is strung tighter than ever. Both of these things are indicative of this specific PTSD criterion.

There are also symptoms of PTSD that Kim isn’t displaying at all. For example, from the information available, Kardashian isn’t going out of her way to avoid thinking about or otherwise confronting the memory of the robbery, otherwise she wouldn’t have agreed to relay her version of events to the world. Also, PTSD isn’t diagnosable unless symptoms have been going on for at least one month, which is difficult to gauge unless you know Kim on a personal level.

Kim Kardashian West’s robbery flashback is indeed a symptom of what could be a bigger problem, but there is still much that is unknown, because although she allows cameras to capture her life, secrets remain as to how Kim is truly dealing with the robbery. Just because she experienced a flashback, isn’t sleeping too well and is arguing with her beau more often than normal doesn’t automatically mean she’s suffering from PTSD. Unless Kardashian herself admits to having the condition, speculation will have to do.

[Featured Image by Vantagenews.com/IPx/AP Images]