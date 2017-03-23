Robert Pattinson On ‘Twilight’ Reboot: He Can Play Vampire Edward Cullen Again

Robert Pattinson has always refrained from commenting on Twilight and Kristen Stewart but not this time. The Twilight actor opened up in a recent interview and bared his thoughts on a new Twilight movie, possibly a reboot.

Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend has finally commented on the possibility of a new Twilight Saga film. Robert Pattinson played the role of young romantic vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise whose undying love for Bella Swan narrated the saga of their love. The 30-year-old actor gathered fame and name from the franchise and also a lot of unwanted attention from the media due to his unsuccessful relationship with co-star Kristen Stewart.

The Twilight actor Robert Pattinson has since then never commented about the movie and his sore breakup with Stewart. He recently talked about the same during his interview with German tabloid, Welt N24, while he was promoting his film The Lost City Of Z in Berlin.

Pattinson revealed in his interview that he never learned the trick to appeal to people. He says that opinions and demands change rather quickly than expected. However, Robert thinks that public will definitely love him if he plays the fan-favorite character from the Twilight series, Edward Cullen.

“I don’t know really how to appeal to people and do things that they want, because that changes so quickly. Other than, doing another Twilight movie.”

The interviewer was quick to add that the vampire Edward Cullen will have to look a bit aged. But Pattinson thinks that he can do a fine job playing a 17-year-old romantic vampire again even in his 30s.

“What do you mean? I’m too old to play a 17-year-old?”

It is not the first time The Lost City Of Z actor has explored reboot options. Before his breakup with co-star Stewart, he really wanted to be part of spin-off and reboots of the franchise. His answers have however changed on the subject over the years. According to Hollywood Life, there was a point when Pattinson even suggested that Twilight reboot should be made as porn because of so much adult content.

During the conference in 2012 of Comic-Con, the Twilight actor was hyped to be part of the reboot. Pattinson wanted to return so badly that he even said that he would let no one else play the character of Bella Swan’s lover. He wanted Edward and Bella to be married and be like the couple from Mr. and Mrs. Smith movie.

“I think that would be amazing! I would love to see that! I pity the person who takes over my part. I would destroy them. I would make a campaign against them… What about Edward and Bella getting divorced, and it’s a Mr. and Mrs. Smith thing?”

After Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s breakup, the actor went mum on the subject. However, he once commented that he would like to make a Twilight return but showed uncertainty over his eagerness to work with former lover Stewart.

With or without Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, a vampire movie by Stephanie Meyer, creator of Twilight Saga, is being written. The new vampire movie was hinted by Lionsgate co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger during his interview with Screen Daily.

Patrick revealed in his interview that he always wanted to do the vampire franchise films. He added that the Twilight Series totally changed the game for the media house and there is a possibility of a reboot definitely.

“It’s a possibility. Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephanie. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her.”

He further stated that seeing the latest trend of TV spin-offs and reboots by big franchises, Twilight might also add to the trend. The entire vampire saga earned $3346 million against the budget of $385 million.

